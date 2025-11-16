Is Hungary v Ireland on TV? How to watch crunch World Cup qualifier
Ireland can book their place in the World Cup play-offs with a win in Budapest
The Republic of Ireland bid to keep their World Cup hopes alive as they face Hungary in a straight shoot-out for a play-off place.
A magnificent 2-0 win over Portugal on Thursday night gives Ireland a fighting chance ahead of the group decider.
Portugal are still in control of the group and face Armenia at home - without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo - knowing a win would confirm their place at next summer’s tournament.
But Hungary are only a point ahead of Ireland, so a win for the visitors would be enough to secure a place in March’s play-offs. Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Hungary v Ireland?
The match will kick-off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 16 November at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view, costing £2.49 via Prime Video. Coverage starts 10 minutes before kick-off.
What is the team news?
Ireland remain without Evan Ferguson due to injury but Ryan Manning and Jayson Molumby have returned from suspension. Heimir Hallgrimsson may start with the same side that began the 2-0 win over Portugal, which saw Troy Parrott score twice.
Confirmed line-ups
Hungary XI: Dibusz, Nego, Orban, Attila Szalai, Kerkez,Szoboszlai, Schafer, Lukacs, Alex Toth, Sallai, Varga
Subs: Demjen, Szappanos, Mocsi, Balogh, Otvos, Vitalis, Gruber, Bolla,Marton Dardai, Styles, Zsolt Nagy, Redzic.
Ireland XI: Kelleher, O'Brien, Collins, O'Shea, Coleman,Cullen, Molumby, Scales, Ogbene, Azaz, Parrott
Subs: Bazunu, Travers, Kenny, Idah, Dunne, Coventry, Taylor, Egan, Manning,McGrath, Johnston, Ebosele.
