Inter Milan host Barcelona at the San Siro in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.
The first leg treated viewers to one of the best games of the season as the teams played out an enthralling 3-3 draw in Montjuic, with Lamine Yamal shining and Inter proving that they are a force to be reckoned with.
And that Inter performance has given Barca and Hansi Flick plenty to think about as they travel to Milan hoping to make their first Champions League final since winning the competition in 2015.
Inter themselves were in a final as recently as 2023, though this season they have an even better chance of winning their fourth European Cup, with Simone Inzaghi’s side quietly confident as they look to book a place in the final in Munich on 31 May.
Is the match on TV?
When is Inter Milan vs Barcelona?
Inter Milan vs Barcelona is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 6 May at the San Siro in Milan.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 7pm BST.
Predicted line-ups
Inter XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Arnautovic.
Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Garcia, Aruajo, Cubarsi, Martinez; Olmo, De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Torres, Raphinha.
Team news
Lautaro Martinez could yet be available for Inter Milan, though the striker is a major doubt after his hamstring injury in the first leg. Benjamin Pavard’s participation is also uncertain.
Barcelona look set to be without both of their first-choice full-backs, with Alejandro Balde not yet back to fitness after injury and Jules Kounde absent. Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez could thus be deployed on either side of a back four comprised of centre-halves.
Inter Milan and Barcelona are set to resume their captivating Champions League semi-final after the pair shared six goals in a thrilling first leg.
Inter rocked their hosts with early goals from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries but a Lamine Yamal-inspired Barcelona roared back to leave the encounter level heading to Italy.
More goals seem certain given the high-risk, high-reward favoured by Hansi Flick this season, with the German hoping to take the Catalan club back to European football’s biggest stage for the first time in a decade.
Yet Inter are sure to be a tough proposition at the San Siro as they bid to reach a second final in three years.
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and Barcelona.
The first leg served up a fascinating 3-3 in Catalonia, and neutrals will be hoping for more of the same as both clubs look to book a place in the final in Munich on 31 May.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up and team new right here.
