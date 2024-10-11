Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wales will be hoping to continue an encouraging start to life under Craig Bellamy as they take on Iceland in the Nations League.

An impressive performance in a draw against Turkey was followed up by a good away win in Montenegro in the first two fixtures under former Wales captain Bellamy, who succeeded Rob Page at the helm in July.

It leaves the visitors a point ahead of their opponents in Group B4, though this will be a demanding trip.

Freezing temperatures will greet the Welsh squad in Reykjavik, while Iceland showed their quality in beating England at Wembley earlier this year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Iceland vs Wales?

Iceland vs Wales is due to kick off at 7.45pm on Friday 11 October at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on S4C, with Welsh language coverage from 7.20pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Centre back Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason again misses out for Iceland having injured himself ahead of their September international fixtures.

Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu missed out on the Wales squad due to injury, though the former has linked up with the group to continue to rehabilitate his hamstring issue. Joe Allen reversed his international retirement to accept a call-up, and may make his return.

Predicted line-ups

Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Palsson, Hermannsson, Gretarsson, Finnsson; Anderson, Gudmundsson, Thordarson, Thorsteinsson; Sigurdsson; Gudjohnsen.

Wales XI: Darlow; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Allen, Cooper; Johnson, Wilson, Koumas; Moore.

Odds

Iceland win 19/10

Draw 9/4

Wales win 13/8

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Iceland 1-1 Wales

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.