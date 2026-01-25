Is Hearts v Celtic on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Scottish Premiership clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hearts will look to extend their current six-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a win over Celtic in what could shape up to be a title-deciding clash.

Derek McInnes’ side were victorious the last time the two Scottish giants locked horns as they managed to seal a stunning 2-1 victory at Celtic Park.

Celtic’s interim manager Martin O'Neill is on a hot streak, with his side coming into the game having won every domestic game during his time in charge thus far.

After failing to capitalise on a 2-0 lead - leading to a 2-2 draw - against Bologna in the Europa League on Thursday, O’Neill will be looking to avenge his side’s loss with a statement at Tynecastle Park.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Hearts vs Celtic?

Hearts vs Celtic is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 25 January at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Football starting at 2.30pm GMT. The match will be available to live stream for users of the Sky Go app and NOW subscribers too.

Team news

The hosts have been dealt a big blow as they will be without their captain Lawrence Shankland. Cammy Devlin, Oisin McEntee, Calem Nieuwenhof, Finlay Pollock, Ageu and Stephen Kingsley are all out with injuries, while Beni Baningime is suspended for Hearts' next two games after his red card against St Mirren.

Marcelo Saracchi, Callum Osmand and Alistair Johnston’s hamstring injuries keep them out of action for the game, as will likely be the case for striker Kelechi Iheanacho. Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers are also set to miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Hearts predicted XI: Schwolow, Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay, McCart, Leonard, Milne, Braga, Magnusson, Kyziridis, Kabore

Celtic predicted XI: Schmeichel, Ralston, Scales, Trusty, Araujo, McGregor, Nygren, Engels, Maeda, Nygren, Yang