Is Hearts v Celtic on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Scottish Premiership clash
Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s fixture at the top of the Scottish Premiership
Hearts will look to extend their current six-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a win over Celtic in what could shape up to be a title-deciding clash.
Derek McInnes’ side were victorious the last time the two Scottish giants locked horns as they managed to seal a stunning 2-1 victory at Celtic Park.
Celtic’s interim manager Martin O'Neill is on a hot streak, with his side coming into the game having won every domestic game during his time in charge thus far.
After failing to capitalise on a 2-0 lead - leading to a 2-2 draw - against Bologna in the Europa League on Thursday, O’Neill will be looking to avenge his side’s loss with a statement at Tynecastle Park.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Hearts vs Celtic?
Hearts vs Celtic is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 25 January at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Football starting at 2.30pm GMT. The match will be available to live stream for users of the Sky Go app and NOW subscribers too.
Team news
The hosts have been dealt a big blow as they will be without their captain Lawrence Shankland. Cammy Devlin, Oisin McEntee, Calem Nieuwenhof, Finlay Pollock, Ageu and Stephen Kingsley are all out with injuries, while Beni Baningime is suspended for Hearts' next two games after his red card against St Mirren.
Marcelo Saracchi, Callum Osmand and Alistair Johnston’s hamstring injuries keep them out of action for the game, as will likely be the case for striker Kelechi Iheanacho. Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers are also set to miss out.
Predicted line-ups
Hearts predicted XI: Schwolow, Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay, McCart, Leonard, Milne, Braga, Magnusson, Kyziridis, Kabore
Celtic predicted XI: Schmeichel, Ralston, Scales, Trusty, Araujo, McGregor, Nygren, Engels, Maeda, Nygren, Yang
