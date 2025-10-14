Harry Kane feels in the form of his life after leading England to the World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Harry Kane believes he is in the best form of his career after scoring two goals in the 5-0 win over Latvia which secured World Cup qualification.

The Bayern Munich striker has scored 21 goals in 13 matches for club and country this season.

After being asked if he was producing his very best, Kane told ITV: “I’d say so. The numbers are there.

“But it’s the way I’m feeling on the pitch, the way I’m seeing the passes and the runs, physically I’m in a good place, in a good moment.”

Kane felt securing a spot in next summer’s tournament in the United States with two matches to spare was impressive.

“We make it look easy but these groups can be tough and we have to be fully focused in every game,” he added.

“Qualifying with two games to go is a great achievement, zero goals conceded, playing some great football.”

After head coach Thomas Tuchel criticised fans following the friendly win over Wales at Wembley, Kane praised those who travelled.

He added: “I don’t think you can question our away support ever, they were fantastic tonight. America will be a special place to play and we have something to look forward to.”

Tuchel was in agreement with Kane on both his personal form and the fans.

“I got some stick in the first half – fair enough and well done. A good sense of humour and no problem. It was brilliant support from start to finish,” was the German’s assessment of those who made the trip to Latvia.

Asked whether Kane was the best striker he had worked with, Tuchel added: “He is on top of the list. He is in top shape, mentally and physically, full of confidence.”

On qualification Tuchel said: “Brilliant, such a good mood in the dressing room. It feels very different because it was our dream to go to America and we made it with another good performance: six wins and clean sheets.

“It’s good, we are on our way.”