Harry Kane says his interest in returning to the Premier League “has gone down a little bit”.

The England and Bayern Munich striker, is enjoying a goal fest this season, scoring 18 in 10 games in all competitions as the German club have made a 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Kane, 32, is under contract in Munich until the summer of 2027 and says he is “fully all in” ahead of possible negotiations over a new deal.

When Kane left Tottenham in the summer of 2023, it was expected that he would spend a few years in Germany before returning to England to try and break the all-time Premier League goalscoring record.

Harry Kane has enjoyed his time in Germany ( Bradley Collyer/PA )

Spurs boss Thomas Frank recently said he would love the striker back in England, but Kane, who is reported to have a £57million release clause, has other ideas.

“In terms of staying longer (at Bayern), I could definitely see that,” said Kane, who has reported for England duty ahead of a friendly with Wales and a World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

“I spoke openly a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet, but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation.

“Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together. Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else.

“In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back.

“Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.

“What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now I am fully all in with Bayern.”

Bayern Munich are keen to extend Kane’s stay in Bavaria and sporting director Christoph Freund recently said his side are “probably witnessing the best version of Harry Kane there has ever been”.

Kane revealed winning the Bundesliga with Bayern – his long-awaited first major trophy – saw him reach a crossroads in his career.

But that success has driven him to improve and he has outscored Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe so far this season.

“When you win a title like I did last year, maybe it could be easy to go the other way and be like, ‘OK I’ve done what I wanted to achieve’,” Kane admitted.

“But it’s given me more motivation to do more and be better. I think I’ve shown that this year.

“I was interested in how I would feel after winning a trophy. Obviously, there’s still a lot more I want to achieve in terms of other trophies and bigger trophies for sure.

“But I think it was always just, in my head, what I was going to feel like after I did achieve winning my first one.

“But for sure, I pushed myself the other way, in terms of being even better, eating even cleaner, doing more gym. Just trying to get the most out of what I’ve got right now.

“I do eat clean anyway. It’s just whether the cheat meals after games are not so much, or when you’re out with the family, not having as much ice cream. Just things like that. Small details.”