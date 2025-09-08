England captain Harry Kane says qualification is ‘sometimes taken for granted’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Harry Kane says qualifying for a major tournament is “sometimes taken for granted” ahead of a crunch World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

Thomas Tuchel’s side head to Belgrade for a potentially decisive match, where they could move eight points clear of their hosts in Group K and effectively book their flight for next summer’s tournament in North America.

Defeat, in what is expected to be a hostile and unwelcoming environment, would open the door to Serbia, who would close the gap to two points with a game in hand.

England have not exactly fired on all cylinders in the four qualifying games they have won under Tuchel, but, even though they are on course to qualify for a ninth successive tournament, Kane says it is never a foregone conclusion.

“I think what’s important is that amongst the group we know what we’re trying to do,” said the England captain, who will move clear of Bobby Moore and into fifth on the men’s all-time appearance list if he features on Tuesday.

“We know how difficult some of these games are. We know how frustrating some of these teams can be to play.

“So ultimately, it’s about qualifying. We want to be in America next summer.

“Sometimes it’s taken for granted a little bit. We are just expected to be there, but we know the work we put in.

“We know the detail in every meeting, in every training session that gets us to where we are.

“That’s what we’re focused on. We can’t control noise on the outside, that’s always going to be there.

“That’s part and parcel of getting to this level, and you just have to deal with it.”

England laboured to a 1-0 win over Serbia during the group stages of Euro 2024 last summer and another tough battle lies ahead in undoubtedly their toughest test of the qualification phase.

Kane knows how important victory would be.

“It would be a big a step in the right direction,” he said. “When you look at the group, it’s effectively this and the Albania away game, for sure are going to be the two toughest.

“The way the group is positioned at the moment, we know that if we win, we take a big step in the right direction.

“But also, from Serbia’s point of view, they know it is a great opportunity for them as well to put their nose in front and go into a great position going into the next camp.

“So we need to focus on what we can control, and that’s going out there and playing the way we know we can.

“And it’s going to be difficult, but we enjoy these challenges.

“It’s part and parcel of qualifying for the biggest tournament in the world, and we look forward to it.”

Kane had just 12 touches and two shots as he was frustrated by a packed Andorra defence in Sunday’s 2-0 win and has attracted criticism.

But the Bayern Munich striker said: “From a striker’s point of view, I want as many balls in the box, and hopefully I can get on the end of a few of them.

“My role under the manager isn’t specific, each game will change a little bit.

“Up until the game a couple of days ago, I was able to kind of get on the scoresheet.

“As a striker, you’re happy to help the team, but as always, you’re looking at areas to improve and I still feel like as a team we can get better at breaking down those low blocks.”