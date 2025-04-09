Wednesday’s briefing: Glory for Gunners but Kane and Lionesses both beaten

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal are celebrating one of the greatest wins in their history after a stunning 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

It was not such a successful night for Harry Kane, however, as Bayern Munich were beaten 2-1 by Inter Milan.

England’s women also endured a frustrating night as they were beaten 3-2 by Belgium in the Nations League.

Rice fires Gunners to dramatic success

Declan Rice scored two sensational free-kicks to set up Arsenal’s remarkable triumph over the 15-time European champions at the Emirates Stadium.

The England midfielder struck from distance after 58 minutes before dramatically repeating the trick 12 minutes later.

Mikel Merino grabbed a third to send the Gunners fans into dreamland ahead of next week’s return fixture at the Bernabeu.

Real ended with 10 men after Eduardo Camavinga was dismissed for a second yellow card in stoppage time.

All to do for Kane

Davide Frattesi grabbed a late winner as Inter Milan snatched a 2-1 victory in the first leg of their quarter-final at Bayern Munich.

Frattesi turned in from close range two minutes from time at the Allianz Arena just moments after veteran Thomas Muller looked to have rescued a draw for the hosts.

Muller had come off the bench to cancel out Lautaro Martinez’s superb first-half strike but Bayern, for whom England captain Kane hit a post before the break, could not hold on.

England slump in Belgium

England turned in a disappointing display in Leuven that could not be masked by a brilliant debut goal from Michelle Agyemang late on.

Sarina Wiegman’s side conceded three times in the opening half-hour as Belgium took control with two goals from Tessa Wullaert either side of a Justine Vanhaevermaet header.

Beth Mead pulled one back from the penalty spot and 19-year-old Agyemang struck with a sweet volley 41 seconds after coming off the bench but Belgium comfortably held on.

Championship twists and turns

Leeds returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship, on goal difference ahead of Burnley, after Dan James’ early effort secured a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Burnley were held 0-0 at Derby – their 12th goalless stalemate of the season – while Sheffield United slipped to third after a 1-0 home loss to Millwall.

Runaway League One leaders Birmingham secured their return to the Championship next season with a 2-1 victory at Peterborough.

What’s on today?

Aston Villa will hope to follow Arsenal’s lead as they take centre stage in the Champions League.

Unai Emery’s side face Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their last-eight tie.

Barcelona host Borussia Dortmund in the night’s other game in the competition.