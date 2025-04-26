Brighton leave it late to pile more misery on West Ham boss Graham Potter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Baleba struck a stunning added-time winner as Brighton reignited their European push by piling more misery on former manager Graham Potter with a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham.

Potter, who left Albion to join Chelsea in 2022, was on course to have the last laugh at the Amex Stadium after second-half goals from Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek turned the contest in the Hammers’ favour following Yasin Ayari’s eye-catching opener.

But substitute Kaoru Mitoma headed the Seagulls level a minute from time before Baleba sensationally curled home from distance two minutes beyond the 90.

The last-gasp victory for Fabian Hurzeler’s ninth-placed hosts ended a five-match winless run in the top flight, while West Ham’s dismal run extended to a seventh game without success.

Potter, who left the pitch to jeers from home fans, has now taken just 13 points from 14 games since replacing Julen Lopetegui as Hammers boss in January.

Hammers striker Niclas Fullkrug was dropped to the bench following his public outburst after last weekend’s 1-1 draw with relegated Southampton, while Brighton handed Solly March a first start since October 2023 and recalled Ayari as part of their three changes.

Potter’s only previous return to Albion ended in humiliation when his Chelsea side were thrashed 4-1 in October 2022.

His current side fell behind inside 13 minutes following a moment of magic from midfielder Ayari.

The Sweden international collected the ball from Jack Hinshelwood around 25 yards out and, with West Ham’s defence slow to close down, duly dispatched his maiden Albion goal into the top right corner.

Chants of “Potter, Potter, what’s the score?” quickly rang around the ground, while the away end added to their manager’s problems by singing in support of Germany international Fullkrug.

Having created little, West Ham almost levelled in the 32nd minute when Soucek’s looping header from Maximilian Kilman’s cross was touched on to the crossbar by Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Brighton winger Simon Adingra then finished on the rebound at the other end but team-mate Mats Wieffer, who had just been denied by Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola, was fractionally offside.

With the bottom three of Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton heading for the Sky Bet Championship, 17th-placed West Ham are in danger of finishing as the worst of the rest.

Fullkrug replaced James Ward-Prowse for the second half before the visitors were gifted an equaliser.

Having been released by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jarrod Bowen was given far too much room on the right to cut the ball back to Kudus, whose first-time effort tamely squirmed through the legs of Verbruggen for his first goal since the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in December.

Both sides had a series of half chances to edge ahead before Soucek looked to have settled the contest seven minutes from time.

Bowen was again the creator, delivering a delightful inswinging cross from the right, which was met with a thumping diving header at the far post.

But Brighton were level just six minutes later when Brajan Gruda headed Ayari’s searching ball back across goal for the unmarked Mitoma to nod home.

And, having been on the cusp of an overdue victory, Potter was soon left stunned on the touchline.

There looked to be little danger when Baleba collected the ball around 30 yards out before he sparked wild scenes in the stands by curling a sublime left-footed effort into the bottom left corner beyond the static Areola.