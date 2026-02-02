Gianni Infantino sorry for offending British fans and defends Trump peace prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has apologised over remarks he made about British fans and defended the decision to award a peace prize to United States president Donald Trump.

Infantino said at last month’s World Economic Forum in Davos that the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 had been special because “for the first time in history no Brit was arrested”.

His comments were described as a “cheap” joke at the expense of fans by the Football Supporters’ Association, while the UK’s football policing lead Chief Constable Mark Roberts said they were “neither helpful nor accurate”, given the record of fans at tournaments before Qatar and since.

Infantino was asked about the comments in an interview with Sky News and said: “I need first to apologise. It was meant to be more of a light-hearted remark to show that actually the World Cup in Qatar was a celebration, was a peaceful event and everyone came together in a peaceful way.

“So having English fans – real fans – coming in a peaceful way and enjoying and cheering for their team is something that is fantastic.”

Infantino was heavily criticised for the decision to award Trump the inaugural FIFA peace prize at December’s World Cup draw in Washington DC, with the move further questioned after US forces seized Venezuelan president Miguel Maduro and after Trump issued threats around military force to seize Greenland.

However, Infantino told Sky News: “Objectively, he deserves it.”

The Swiss spoke about the role Trump played in securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, adding: “He was instrumental in resolving conflicts and saving lives and saving thousands of lives.”

Infantino also said his organisation and UEFA would “have to” look at allowing Russia back into international football.

The country has been banned since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but the International Olympic Committee has now recommended that international sports federations admit Russian teams to compete at youth level.

Infantino said: “We have to (look at readmitting Russia). Definitely.

“This ban has not achieved anything, it has just created more frustration and hatred.

“Having girls and boys from Russia being able to play football games in other parts of Europe would help.”

On December 17 the FIFA Council announced plans for a new under-15 festival, with a boys’ event to be staged next year and a girls’ event in 2027.

A media release confirming the Council’s decisions said the events would “be open to all 211 FIFA member associations”.

Infantino also dismissed the notion there might be a boycott of this summer’s World Cup due to policies adopted at home and abroad by the Trump administration.

There has been unrest in a number of US cities – most notably Minneapolis – over the administration’s approach to immigration enforcement, while the Greenland threats raised concerns among the US’ traditional allies in Western Europe.

Infantino said there were never calls for businesses to boycott a country, “so why football”?

He added: “In our divided world, in our aggressive world, we need occasions where people can come, can meet around the passion (for football).”