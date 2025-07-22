When is Germany v Spain? Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final kick-off time and TV channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World champions Spain take on record winners Germany for the chance to play either England or Italy in the Euro 2025 final.

Germany produced a miraculous escape to defeat France on penalties in the quarter-finals, playing for around two hours while down to 10 players and as goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made a stunning save in extra time.

Berger also starred in the shoot-out but the victory came at a cost for Germany and they will be heavily depleted for what is a tough test against the world champions Spain, who have won all four games at the Euros so far.

Aitana Bonmati eventually inspired their 2-0 win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals - and Spain will feel there is a score to settle after their defeat to Germany in last summer’s Olympic bronze medal match.

Spain have yet to reach a Euros final while Germany have won the tournament a record eight times and were the runners-up to England at Euro 2022. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Germany v Spain?

The second Euro 2025 semi-final will kick off at 8pm BST (UK time) on Wednesday 23 July at Zurich’s Stadion Letzigrund.

Is it on TV?

Spain v Germany will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

What is the team news?

Germany will be without influential midfielder Sjoeke Nusken, who picked up her second yellow card of the tournament against France, and defender Kathrin Hendrich, who is also suspended after her red card for pulling France captain Griedge Mbock by the hair.

The two suspensions only add to Germany’s injury worries: Giulia Gwinn has already been ruled out of the tournament while another defender, Sarai Linder, hobbled off against France with a foot injury. Carlotta Wamser is available to return from suspension, though.

Spain were back to full strength against Switzerland with Cata Coll returning in goal and Aitana Bonmati making her second start of the tournament after recovering from illness. Centre-back Laia Aleixandri is suspended after she was booked against Switzerland.

Possible Germany XI: Berger; Wamser, Kleinherne, Minge, Knaak, Kett; Brand, Senss, Lohmann, Buhl; Hoffmann

Possible Spain XI: Coll; Batlle, Parades, Mendez, Carmona; Patri, Bonmati, Putellas; Caldentey, Gonzalez, Pina