Gary Neville: Man Utd owners may question approach after heavy Liverpool defeat

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Gary Neville believes Manchester United’s hierarchy may have to question whether they are on the right path after the chastening 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

The visitors punished an error-strewn display from United, with two goals from Luis Diaz and a Mohamed Salah strike securing a comfortable victory for Arne Slot’s side at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports pundit Neville said the manner of United’s loss has given the club’s hierarchy plenty of questions to answer in the coming months.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “Manchester United made terrible errors and Liverpool pounced on them Jurgen Klopp style, winning the ball high up the pitch and then devastating and precise.

“Mo Salah in particular with those two passes in the first half and the finishes were fantastic and the next one was always going to be important in the second half and United didn’t get it and Liverpool did.

“They fully deserved their victory today. It was a sobering day for Erik ten Hag and a sobering day for United’s players and I think the new ownership, sat in the stand en-masse, thinking: ‘Are we on the right path here?’

“That’s the question they will have to ask in the next few months.”

Keane was also highly critical of United’s performance, describing it as “really shocking”.

“Liverpool were very good,” Keane told Sky Sports. “Very efficient going forward, looked stronger, fitter. United, you can try dressing it up a little bit, but they were shocking, really shocking.

“Every time Liverpool went forward they looked like they were going to score. Certainly a couple of mistakes from an experienced player (Casemiro), another mistake just after half-time and 3-0. Not good.

“There’s a lot said about plans for the stadium blah, blah, blah, but today, a big game against Liverpool – it’s just really disappointing that United didn’t turn up.

“I’m always surprised when the game’s over after 50 or 60 minutes when you’re playing for Man United.”