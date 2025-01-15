Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan ready to lead new Match of the Day era

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan are ready to help Match of the Day “evolve” after being named as the new co-hosts of the BBC’s flagship football show.

Former England striker Gary Lineker, who has worked as a presenter on the highlights programme since 1999, is stepping down from the Saturday night show at the end of the season.

Lineker is not going to disappear from BBC screens just yet, continuing to front live FA Cup coverage and bowing out from the broadcaster at the conclusion of its 2026 men’s World Cup coverage.

But his weekly duties will now be split between a trio of successors.

Logan, who competed as a gymnast for Great Britain before moving into broadcasting, said they would honour MOTD’s heritage while also introducing fresh ideas.

“There’s an enormous responsibility to make sure we continue to evolve while at the same time respecting the traditions of Match of the Day,” she said.

“Everybody understands the history of the programme and the consistently huge audiences that watch it. It has more to offer as well – we know how strong the digital offering is and Match of the Day is really relevant to that audience too.

“People want to see the goals, they want to see the incidents, they want to see the moments everyone’s talking about, so while we can tinker at the edges, the core is the football.”

Reflecting on her earliest appearance deputising on show, she added: “One of the first things I did when I came to the BBC was fill in on Match of the Day and at that point, when I was in that chair at the old BBC studio in London and hearing the music, it was a real hairs-on-the-back-of-the-neck moment.”

Cates, who already anchors Radio 5 Live’s Tuesday night sports coverage, will continue to work as a main presenter with Sky, a role she has held since 2017.

She admitted there was trepidation as well as anticipation about taking the reins of a much-loved institution.

“It’s something that’s so well-loved and so well respected you don’t want to be the person that goes in and breaks that,” said Cates, whose father, Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish, graced the show as player and manager over the years.

“Match of the Day was always on – I can’t remember a time without it. I’m just very excited, I can’t wait to get started. I keep thinking about that moment I’ll be sitting in the chair and the music starts, and I can’t wait for it to happen.”

Chapman is the current regular host of the Sunday night highlights programme Match of the Day 2 and also presents a number of sports programmes on BBC Radio 5 Live.

He added: “I know the history of a lot of radio programmes and TV programmes and I do feel honoured to be following in the footsteps of the people that we are following in and respectful of what they have done.

“I just can’t wait to be working with two friends, where we’ve grown up working together and we feel like a team….and to have some Sundays off.”

Cates, Logan and Chapman will share presenting duties for the three main Match of the Day programmes – the flagship Saturday night show, Match of the Day 2 on Sundays and the new Match of the Day Champions League highlights programme on Wednesday evenings.

There had been speculation that Alex Scott could be one of the three main presenters. She remains as part of a BBC football presenting and pundit team which also includes Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Jason Mohammad, Kelly Somers, John Murray and Steve Crossman.

BBC director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski said: “I know viewers will love these three incredible broadcasters and journalists at the heart of our football coverage next season.

“Gary has done a phenomenal job at Match of the Day for the last 26 years, he’ll be missed greatly and we all still get to enjoy him on our screens across some of football’s greatest tournaments.”