Gary Lineker pokes fun at Match of the Day exit rumours with opening joke

The former England footballer took over the flagship football highlights show in 1999.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 05 October 2024 18:03 EDT
Gary Lineker joked that he was hosting his final Match of the Day show amid speculation over his future with the BBC (Danny Lawson/PA)
Gary Lineker joked that he was hosting his final Match of the Day show amid speculation over his future with the BBC (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

Gary Lineker joked that he was hosting his final Match of the Day show on Saturday amid speculation over his future on the programme.

The BBC this week denied an announcement was pending regarding its highest-paid star, who it said is under contract until the end of the football season.

Lineker introduced this week’s Match of the Day edition by saying: “Hello. Seven games on the way and it’s my final show.”

After pausing with perfect timing, he added: “Before the international break.”

Alan Shearer smiled at Lineker’s quip while fellow pundit Micah Richards remained motionless.

Former England footballer Lineker took over the flagship football highlights show in 1999 after predecessor Des Lynam joined ITV.

Lineker has been the BBC’s highest paid on-air talent for seven consecutive years and the only star to earn more than £1million in the year 2023/24, according to the corporation’s annual report published in July.

