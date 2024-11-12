Gary Lineker leaves Match of the Day LIVE: BBC ‘agree podcast deal’ with host as MOTD exit announced

✕ Close Gary Lineker to leave Match of the Day at end of season

Gary Lineker will step down as the host of the BBC’s iconic Premier League highlights show Match of the Day after 25 years at the helm, with the corporation officially confirming his exit on Tuesday morning.

The former Tottenham, Everton, Leicester and Barcelona striker – who also won 80 England caps – has been the leading face on the highlights show since 1999 but will walk away at the end of the season. The BBC announced the news in a press release that also confirmed he will host coverage of the FA Cup for the 2025-26 season and will front the World Cup in the summer of 2026, at which point he is expected to leave the coprporation entirely.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “Gary is a world-class presenter, and we’re delighted that he’ll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup. After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week. He’ll be hugely missed on the show but we’re so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football.”

Lineker has often courted controversy, with his declared annual salary of £1.3m making him the BBC’s highest-paid presenter, and he was briefly suspended in 2023 after airing political views critical of the Conservative government on social media.

Speculation is now hotting up as to who will replace the 63-year-old in the MOTD chair with the likes of Alex Scott, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan all thought to be in the running.