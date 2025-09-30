Is Galatasaray vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool will face the heat of one Istanbul’s vociferous cauldrons as they pay a visit to Turkish champions Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The Reds began their European campaign in a fashion fitting of their season so far, throwing away a two-goal lead against Atletico Madrid before leaving it late and nabbing all three points thanks to a stoppage-time header from captain Virgil van Dijk.

And after having their late show flipped on their head in a losing effort at Crystal Palace, Liverpool will need to react from this slap in the face if they want to get back to winning ways in Turkey.

Galatasaray have started their domestic season in imperious fashion, storming away at the top of the Super Lig table, but comparatively suffered a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Frankfurt in their Champions League opener.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

When is Galatasaray vs Liverpool?

The Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 30 September at Rams Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Amazon Prime. New customers to Amazon can take out a free Prime subscription for 30 days; after that, it is £8.99 per month. You can also sign up for just Prime Video for £5.99 per month.

Team news

Galatasaray are buoyed by the return of star striker Victor Osimhen, who could make his first start since August 30 following a spell out injured. The Turkish giants will also turn to former Manchester City stars Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane, two players who have done the damage against the Reds before.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be without Giovanni Leoni for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL, leaving Arne Slot with just three senior centre backs. Ibrahima Konate has been shaky as of late and may be dropped for Joe Gomez, while Hugo Ekitike is available after missing Saturday’s loss through suspension. Federico Chiesa could be rewarded for his positive cameo against Palace, where he scored a late equaliser, with a start.

Predicted line-ups

Galatasaray XI: Cakir; Sallai, Singo, Sanchez, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Sane, Gundogan, Akgun; Osimhen.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Chiesa; Ekitike.