Gabriel injury update: Will Arsenal defender be fit to play West Ham after Champions League knock?
The Brazil international was substituted after collided awkwardly with keeper David Raya during Wednesday’s win over Olympiacos
Arsenal’s winning start to their Champions League campaign continued on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Olympiacos, but not without an injury scare to one of their key players.
Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners in front but it took a stoppage-time winner from substitute Bukayo Saka to calm the nerves as Arsenal failed to put the game to bed despite a host of earlier chances.
The nerves weren’t helped by defender Gabriel colliding awkwardly with David Raya, the keeper falling on his teammate in the second half.
Medical staff came on to help the Brazil international to his feet, and he was taken off shortly after, with summer signing Cristhian Mosquera taking his place to see out the game.
Arsenal already have Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Jesus as high-profile absentees, but manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that the centre-back was taken off as a precaution.
“I think he’s going to be okay,” Arteta said after the game. “He felt something, I think it was a kick, I'm not sure, in the first half, and he was a bit uncomfortable, and towards the second half he was there.
“He could carry on, but we decided not to take any [risks], really, because he's played a lot of games, he comes from a long-term injury as well, and we need to look after him.”
Arsenal next face West Ham in the Premier League, with Gabriel facing a tight turnaround to be fit for kickoff 3pm on Saturday.
Arteta may prefer Mosquera over Gabriel in his starting XI at the Emirates, partnering William Saliba, as a result of the knock.
