Is Fulham vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash
Arsenal will look to prolong their time at the top of the table as the Premier League leaders make the trip across London to face Fulham.
The Gunners have been the core beneficiary from Liverpool’s losing streak, leapfrogging the reigning champions after their stoppage-time defeat to Chelsea before the international break.
Mikel Arteta’s side are desperate to end their two-decade-plus drought without a league title and will see Saturday’s trip to Craven Cottage as the perfect time to make a statement that they are here to stay at the top of the pile.
It will be Fulham’s job to thwart the Gunners, who have endured an underwhelming start to the season and sit in 14th on just eight points.
When is Fulham vs Arsenal?
Fulham’s clash with Arsenal in the Premier League kicks off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 18 October at Craven Cottage in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match online via NOWTV.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
Fulham have been dealt a couple of major injury blows on the last couple of weeks. Sasa Lukic endured a groin injury 14 minutes into the clash with Bournemouth two weeks ago, and it’s been claimed that he’ll be out for four to six weeks. Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze was withdrawn at half-time of Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Benin with a reported injury, meaning he will likely join Antonee Robinson and Rodrigo Muniz on the sidelines. Raul Jimenez and Kenny Tete are both doubts.
Arsenal will be without their captain in Martin Odegaard, who after being substituted in the first half of three consecutive starts faces “weeks” on the sidelines. Ben White and Martin Zubimendi missed training on Thursday but Arteta put this down to load management, while Piero Hincapie could also be back in contention.
Predicted line-ups
Fulham XI: Leno; Diop, Bassey, Andersen; Castagne, Berge, Cairney, Sessegnon; Wilson, King, Iwobi.
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.
