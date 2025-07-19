Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Is France vs Germany on TV? How to watch Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final

France have never beaten Germany at a World Cup or Euros but they came into the quarter-final as the favourites

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 19 July 2025 01:05 EDT
France’s Delphine Cascarino celebrates
France’s Delphine Cascarino celebrates (Getty Images)

France face Germany in the last quarter-final of Euro 2025 looking to set up a semi-final with world champions Spain.

France come into the match as favourites but Germany have history on their side. The record eight-time European champions have never lost to France at a major tournament, in five attempts, and defeated Les Bleues in the Euro 2022 semi-finals three years ago.

But France have won their last 11 games in a row and were impressive in the group stages with victories over England, the Netherlands and Wales. They also beat Germany in last year’s Nations League semi-finals.

France have a real opportunity to win a major tournament for the first time and defeating a Germany side, who looked shaky during the group stage and lost 4-1 to Sweden to finish runners-up, will be a major test of their credentials.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France v Germany?

The Euro 2025 quarter-final will be played at 8pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 19 July at St Jakob Park, Basel.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on ITV 1 and online on ITV X.

What is the team news?

France captain Griedge Mbock is set to return, although young centre-backs Alice Sombath and Thiniba Samoura have impressed for France. Wingers Delphine Cascarino and Sandy Baltimore have been dangerous all tournament either side of striker Marie-Antoinette Katato.

Germany require a defensive reshuffle after right back Carlotta Wamser was sent off for handball in the defeat to Sweden, with regular starter and captain Giulia Gwinn sidelined for the tournament with a knee injury.

Possible France XI: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Sombath, Mbock, Bacha; Geyoro, Jean-Francois, Karchaoui; Cascarino, Katoto, Baltimore

Possible Germany XI: Berger; Linder, Minge, Knaak, Kett; Senss, Nüsken; Brand, Dallmann, Bühl; Schüller

Route to Euro 2025 final

