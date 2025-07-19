France v Germany live: Rivals meet in Women’s Euro 2025 blockbuster as Spain await in semi-finals

Hannah Hampton's England press conference interrupted by family FaceTime call

France face Germany in the last quarter-final of Euro 2025 looking to set up a semi-final with world champions Spain.

France come into the match as favourites but Germany have history on their side. The record eight-time European champions have never lost to France at a major tournament, in five attempts, and defeated Les Bleues in the Euro 2022 semi-finals three years ago.

But France have won their last 11 games in a row and were impressive in the group stages with victories over England, the Netherlands and Wales. They also beat Germany in last year’s Nations League semi-finals.

France have a real opportunity to win a major tournament for the first time and defeating Germany, who looked shaky during the group stage and lost 4-1 to Sweden to finish runners-up, will be a major test of their credentials.

