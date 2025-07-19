France v Germany live: Rivals meet in Women’s Euro 2025 blockbuster as Spain await in semi-finals
France are looking to break new ground against the eight-time champions Germany
France face Germany in the last quarter-final of Euro 2025 looking to set up a semi-final with world champions Spain.
France come into the match as favourites but Germany have history on their side. The record eight-time European champions have never lost to France at a major tournament, in five attempts, and defeated Les Bleues in the Euro 2022 semi-finals three years ago.
But France have won their last 11 games in a row and were impressive in the group stages with victories over England, the Netherlands and Wales. They also beat Germany in last year’s Nations League semi-finals.
France have a real opportunity to win a major tournament for the first time and defeating Germany, who looked shaky during the group stage and lost 4-1 to Sweden to finish runners-up, will be a major test of their credentials.
Follow updates from France v Germany in our live blog below
Is this France's time?
France have never won a major tournament and their head coach Laurent Bonadei attracted plenty of attention when he dropped captain Wendie Renard and all-time top scorer Eugenie Le Sommer before the tournament in search of “different results”.
Well, a bold approach has so far paid off and France look like tournament contenders.Their level shocked England in the opening game of Group D and France’s margin of victory should have been greater than 2-1.
This is another rematch of a Euro 2022 semi-final and the next step for France, who won all three of their group games and came from behind to defeat the Netherlands 5-2 and top Group D, is beating a team with the tournament history of Germany in the knockout stages.
Germany have looked dangerous in attack but lack the defensive solidity of the side that reached the Euros final three years ago, given the amount of change in their back four. There is also a selected headache at right back after captain Giulia Gwinn was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury and her replacement Carlotta Wamser was sent off for handling the ball on the line in the defeat to Sweden.
It will require a reshuffle but head coach Christian Wuck said his team will remain committed to their attacking style of play and won’t set up to restrict France. “I think it would be wrong now to react and destruct [the plan],” Wuck said after his team’s 4-1 defeat to Sweden. “We are not a team that only wants to keep their box clean. That’s not what we’re going to do.”
What is the team news?
France captain Griedge Mbock is set to return, although young centre-backs Alice Sombath and Thiniba Samoura have impressed for France. Wingers Delphine Cascarino and Sandy Baltimore have been dangerous all tournament either side of striker Marie-Antoinette Katato.
Germany require a defensive reshuffle after right back Carlotta Wamser was sent off for handball in the defeat to Sweden, with regular starter and captain Giulia Gwinn sidelined for the tournament with a knee injury.
Possible France XI: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Sombath, Mbock, Bacha; Geyoro, Jean-Francois, Karchaoui; Cascarino, Katoto, Baltimore
Possible Germany XI: Berger; Linder, Minge, Knaak, Kett; Senss, Nüsken; Brand, Dallmann, Bühl; Schüller
When is France v Germany?
The Euro 2025 quarter-final will be played at 8pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 19 July at St Jakob Park, Basel.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on ITV 1 and online on ITV X.
Good evening
France face Germany in the last quarter-final of Euro 2025 looking to set up a semi-final with world champions Spain.
France come into the match as favourites but Germany have history on their side. The record eight-time European champions have never lost to France at a major tournament, in five attempts, and defeated Les Bleues in the Euro 2022 semi-finals three years ago.
But France have won their last 11 games in a row and were impressive in the group stages with victories over England, the Netherlands and Wales. They also beat Germany in last year’s Nations League semi-finals.
France have a real opportunity to win a major tournament for the first time and defeating a Germany side, who looked shaky during the group stage and lost 4-1 to Sweden to finish runners-up, will be a major test of their credentials.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments