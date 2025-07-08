Is Fluminense vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea take on Brazilian side Fluminense in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Tuesday night, with the Blues facing a golden chance to make it to the final of the new competition.

Chelsea have managed to avoid facing any of the big European sides so far in the knockout stages, though they had to battle through against tough South American opposition in the 2-1 win over Palmeiras in the quarter-finals.

And they face a Fluminense side who shocked Inter Milan in the round of 16 before beating Al-Hilal 2-1 to secure their semi-final spot.

Enzo Maresca’s side will be wary of the threat from Brazilian teams – having lost 3-1 to Flamengo in the groups – but the Blues will enter the match as favourites to set up a huge final against either PSG or Real Madrid.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Fluminense vs Chelsea?

Fluminense will face Chelsea at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 8 July (3pm local time). The match will take place at the MetLife Stadium – home of the New York Giants and New York Jets – in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The stadium will also host the other semi-final, between Real Madrid and PSG, as well as the final on Sunday, 13 July.

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 4 July

Match 57: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea

Match 58: Fluminense 2-1 Al-Hilal

Saturday 5 July

Match 59: PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich

Match 60: Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 8 July

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday 9 July

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday 13 July

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN.