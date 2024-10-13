Is Finland v England on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Nations League game online tonight
England travel to Helsinki to take on Finland in a crucial Nations League clash after a shock defeat by Greece
England football team take on Finland football today aiming to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at the hands of Greece.
September’s promising Nations League wins against the Republic of Ireland and Finland were followed by boos from those left at Wembley after seeing Greece seal a late, but thoroughly deserved, 2-1 victory.
Lee Carsley’s bold, attack-minded line-up was flawed and the performance damaged the England Under-21s manager’s chances of permanently succeeding Gareth Southgate as senior team boss.
But the trip to Helsinki offers the chance for a quick response. Here is everything to know about the game.
When is Finland v England?
The Nations League match takes place today, Sunday 13 October, with kick-off at 5pm BST at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.
How to watch
Finland v England will be broadcast live on ITV1 and STV in Scotland. Viewers can stream the match live via the ITVX app and website, and on the STV Player.
Team news
England could be without Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal winger limped out of the defeat by Greece.
Harry Kane could come off the bench in Finland, but Carsley confirmed that the captain will not start the game after recently suffering a leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich.
Predicted line-ups
Finland: Hradecky; Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Galvez; Lod, Walta, Kamara, Schuller, Peltola; Pohjanpalo
England: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Guehi, Lewis; Gomes, Rice, Bellingham; Palmer, Watkins, Foden
Odds
Finland 8/1
Draw 4/1
England 3/10
Prediction
England must react with a more convincing performance and Carsley will surely find a better balance in this match, with an orthodox striker like Ollie Watkins set to lead the line. Finland 0-1 England.
