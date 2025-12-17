Fans’ chief: Huge World Cup prize pot shows FIFA can afford to cut ticket prices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Record-breaking World Cup prize money demonstrates there is no need for FIFA to charge “extortionate” prices for tickets, a fans’ chief has said.

Tom Greatrex, the chair of the Football Supporters’ Association, said FIFA risked “killing” what is special about its prized commercial asset if it does not act now on ticket prices.

FIFA confirmed on Wednesday that 727 million US dollars (£545m) has been set aside for competing nations, with the World Cup winners in line to receive 50 million US dollars (£37.5m). The total prize fund is up 50 per cent compared to the last finals in Qatar in 2022.

That announcement comes amid an ongoing row over ticket prices, with fan groups accusing FIFA of failing to go anywhere near far enough to price tickets to the most loyal supporters at a reasonable level.

On Tuesday evening FIFA announced some 60-dollar (£45) tickets would be available to fans who were part of their national association’s travel club or loyalty schemes for every match, but these amount to just 10 per cent of a country’s allocation per match, which itself stands at just eight per cent of each stadium’s capacity.

FSA chair Greatrex, who on Tuesday urged FIFA to stop “playing PR games” over ticket pricing, said on Wednesday: “The record prize fund demonstrates there is no shortage of money associated with the World Cup.

“More teams, bigger stadia, greater number of commercial partners – which all underlines that there is no need to charge extortionate ticket prices to the supporters who bring the vibrancy to the World Cup finals.

“Unless they reconsider the ticket pricing model, FIFA are in danger of undermining the spectacle of the finals by pricing out those who bring colour, atmosphere and emotion to games – ironically devaluing the ‘product’ to their commercial partners.

“It is not too late for FIFA to avoid the catastrophic error of all but killing what is special about the World Cup. They should act now.”

Only around 400 England fans would benefit from the £45 tickets for the opening game against Croatia, with the remaining fans buying through the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) paying at least £198 per ticket.

Beyond the £45 tickets, fans will pay at least 4,185 US dollars (£3,140) for a final ticket.

Under the prize money plan unveiled on Wednesday, FIFA said each nation will receive 1.5m US dollars (£1.1m) from FIFA in preparation costs and at least a further 9m US dollars (£6.7m) just for competing in the group stage.