FA Cup third-round fixtures and TV schedule confirmed
There will be eight matches shown across the BBC and TNT Sports
FA Cup holders Crystal Palace’s trip to non-league Macclesfield is one of eight third-round ties to be shown on TV across the weekend.
Six matches will be shown on TNT Sports and discovery+ with the other two to be broadcast on the BBC, including Palace v Macclesfield.
The action kicks off on Friday 9 January as Wrexham host Nottingham Forest. The fourth-round draw will be conducted before Liverpool host Barnsley on Monday 12 January.
The FA said the full schedule for the third round will be published as soon as possible.
FA Cup third-round TV schedule
Friday, 9 January
Wrexham v Nottingham Forest (19:30 GMT) - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Saturday, 10 January
Macclesfield v Crystal Palace (12:15) - BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 2 and discovery+
Tottenham v Aston Villa (17:45) - BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 2, 1 and discovery+
Charlton v Chelsea (20:00) - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Sunday, 11 January
Derby County v Leeds United (12:00) - TNT Sports 2 and discovery+
Portsmouth v Arsenal (14:00) - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Manchester United v Brighton (16:30) - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Monday, 12 January
Liverpool v Barnsley (19:45) - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
FA Cup draw in full
Wolves vs Shrewsbury Town
Doncaster Rovers vs Southampton
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town
Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic
Ipswich Town vs Blackpool
Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest
Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea
Manchester City vs Exeter City
West Ham vs Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford
Fulham vs Middlesbrough
Everton vs Sunderland
Liverpool vs Barnsley
Burnley vs Millwall
Norwich City vs Walsall
Portsmouth vs Arsenal
Derby County vs Leeds United
Swansea City vs West Brom
Salford City vs Swindon Town
Boreham Wood vs Brackley or Burton Albion
Grimsby Town vs Weston-Super-Mare
Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers
Newcastle vs Bournemouth
MK Dons vs Oxford United
Cheltenham Town vs Leicester City
Cambridge United vs Birmingham City
Bristol City vs Watford
Stoke vs Coventry City
Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs Brighton
Sheffield United vs Mansfield Town
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments