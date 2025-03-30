When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FA Cup is back with four fascinating quarter-finals handing teams an opportunity to book a date at Wembley for the semi-finals of one of the most prestigious competitions in world football.

Last year’s runners-up Manchester City take on Bournemouth with Pep Guardiola’s side desperate to salvage a piece of silverware in what has been a frustrating season.

A London derby in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off saw Crystal Palace sweep aside Fulham to become the first team in the hat for the last four, while this season’s surprise package Nottingham Forest narrowly edged out Brighton in the evening kick-off on Saturday.

Preston North End, the only Championship side still in the draw, host Aston Villa on Sunday, with Unai Emery eyeing up a famous cup double ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw for the final four of the oldest national football competition in the world, which started back in 1871:

When is the draw for the FA Cup semi-finals?

The FA Cup semi-final draw will take place on Sunday 30 March after the conclusion of Preston North End v Aston Villa, which kicks off at 1:30pm, so we can expect the draw to take place at approximately 3:45pm or later.

How to watch the FA Cup draw

The draw will take place live as part of BBC One’s broadcast of Preston North End v Aston Villa. It will also stream live on BBC iPlayer.

Mark Chapman will host the draw, while Joe Hart will conduct it.

Ball numbers

1. Crystal Palace

2. Preston North End or Aston Villa

3. AFC Bournemouth or Manchester City

4. Nottingham Forest

Who has qualified for the FA Cup quarter-finals?

Saturday 29 March

Fulham 0-3 Crystal Palace

Brighton 0-0 a.e.t. (3-4 pens) Nottingham Forest

Sunday 30 March

Preston v Aston Villa (1:30pm) - BBC One

Bournemouth v Manchester City (4:30pm) - ITV1

When are the semi-finals?

The semi-finals will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 April.