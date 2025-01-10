Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mansfield’s FA Cup tie against Wigan became the first third-round match to be postponed due to a frozen pitch and Charlton’s trip to Preston soon followed.

Temperatures around the country continue to plummet, with Everton narrowly avoiding a further backlog, following the Merseyside derby’s postponement last month, as their tie with Peterborough went ahead after an inspection on Thursday.

But with all-League One tie Mansfield vs Wigan and Championship-meets-League-One contest Preston vs Charlton pushed back to Tuesday 14 January, other ties are also in jeopardy this weekend.

Mansfield said in a statement: “Frost covers have been on the playing surface all week in an attempt to protect the pitch, however, with temperatures reaching as low as -7C in the early hours of this morning and not forecast to rise above freezing within the next 24 hours, an early decision has been made to postpone the game.”

More games are expected to be postponed over the course of the next 24 hour, with many facing late inspections to see if they can ahead.

In League One, scheduled matches between Northampton and Barnsley at Sixfields and Shrewsbury and Huddersfield are also off due to frozen pitches as temperatures around the country continue to plummet.

Elsewhere, Carlisle's League Two match against MK Dons at Brunton Park on Saturday has been postponed, as has the clash between Barrow and Port Vale in the same division. Oldham’s clash with Eastleigh and Fylde’s game against Sutton, have been postponed in National League, as have Altrincham against Wealdstone, Barnet versus Hartlepool, Braintree’s trip to Gateshead and leaders York’s game at Maidenhead in the same division.

Other sports are also struggling, including a race meeting at Lingfield abandoned, despite its all-weather Polytrack surface, which was described as too lumpy and deemed unrealistic to improve with insufficient time.

Saturday’s scheduled card at Kempton was also called off after a Friday morning review, while the meetings at Warwick and Wetherby had already been postponed along with Kelso’s Sunday fixture due to a frozen track.

Full list of postponed FA Cup ties

Mansfield v Wigan – to be played on Tuesday, 14 January

Preston v Charlton – to be played on Tuesday, 14 January

PA contributed to this report