Every FA Cup fourth round match on TV

The FA Cup continues with the fourth round proper taking place across the weekend.

Manchester United knocked out Arsenal in a third-round thriller and the holders will be in action first as Ruben Amorim’s side welcome Leicester City FC and Ruud van Nistelrooy returns to Old Trafford.

Leyton Orient will be out to shock Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime, while League One leaders Birmingham City face a Newcastle United side who are fresh off reaching the League Cup final.

Plymouth Argyle, who are bottom of the Championship, take on Premier League leaders Liverpool in the pick of the ties on Sunday, with Aston Villa and Tottenham one of the four all-Premier League ties that are taking place across the fourth round.

The fourth round itself takes place across five days, with Exeter City’s clash with Nottingham Forest rounding off the action on Tuesday night. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the fourth round of the FA Cup?

The fourth round of the FA Cup will take place between Friday 6 February and Tuesday 11 February. 32 fixtures will be contested with each tie decided on the day and no replays.

Which games are on TV?

The full schedule and broadcast details in the United Kingdom are as follows:

Friday 7 February 2025 - 8:00 pm GMT

Manchester United vs Leicester City (Live on ITV 1 and ITV X)

Saturday 8 February - 12:15pm GMT

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City (Live on BBC One and iPlayer)

Saturday 8 February - 5:45pm GMT

Birmingham City vs Newcastle United (Live on BBC One and iPlayer)

Saturday 8 February - 8:00pm GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea (Live on ITV 4 and ITV X)

Sunday 9 February - 12:30pm GMT

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves (Live on BBC iPlayer)

Sunday 9 February - 3:00pm GMT

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool (Live on ITV 1 and ITV X)

Sunday 9 February - 17:35pm GMT

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur (Live on BBC One and iPlayer)

Monday 10 February - 7:45 pm GMT

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace (Live on BBC iPlayer)

Tuesday 11 February - 8:00pm GMT

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest (Live on ITV 1 and ITV X)