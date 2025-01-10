Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FA Cup third round gets underway today as Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition for the first time, with 32 ties being played over the weekend.

Cardiff, Fulham and Everton were the first teams to book their spot on Thursday night, before Aston Villa take on West Ham in one of the all-Premier League fixtures on Friday night.

Liverpool face Accrington Stanley and Manchester City host Salford in two of the weekend’s notable ties, before the pick of the third round ties takes place on Sunday as Manchester United face Arsenal at the Emirates.

And despite the fact that there is one more match on Monday, the draw for the fourth round will take place on Sunday evening, so fans will soon find out their opponents for the fourth round games in February.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw for the next round:

When is the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup?

The FA Cup draw for the fourth round will take place after the conclusion of Arsenal vs Manchester United on Sunday, 12 January.

That match kicks off at 3pm, so the draw should be getting started shortly after 5pm GMT depending on whether or not extra-time is needed in that tie.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

The draw will be live on BBC One, with subscribers able to watch online on BBC iPlayer too. Viewers in the UK can also watch the draw the official Emirates FA Cup social media channels.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When do the fourth round ties take place?

There will be 32 teams remaining in the fourth round, and the ties will be played over the weekend of 8 February.

The subsequent rounds will take place on the weekends of 1 March (fifth round), 29 March (quarter-final) and 26 April (semi-final).

The final takes place at Wembley on Saturday, 17 May.

What are the ball numbers for the draw?

1 Southampton or Swansea City

2 Arsenal or Manchester United

3 Exeter City or Oxford United

4 Leyton Orient or Derby County

5 Reading or Burnley

6 Aston Villa or West Ham United

7 Norwich City or Brighton & Hove Albion

8 Manchester City or Salford City

9 Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge

10 Liverpool or Accrington Stanley

11 Bristol City or Wolverhampton Wanderers

12 Preston North End or Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea or Morecambe

14 Middlesbrough or Blackburn Rovers

15 AFC Bournemouth or West Bromwich Albion

16 Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic

17 Tamworth or Tottenham Hotspur

18 Hull City or Doncaster Rovers

19 Sunderland or Stoke City

20 Leicester City or Queens Park Rangers

21 Brentford or Plymouth Argyle

22 Coventry City or Sheffield Wednesday

23 Newcastle United or Bromley

24 Everton

25 Wycombe Wanderers or Portsmouth

26 Birmingham City or Lincoln City

27 Leeds United or Harrogate Town

28 Nottingham Forest or Luton Town

29 Cardiff City

30 Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers

31 Fulham

32 Crystal Palace or Stockport County