When is FA Cup first round draw?

The FA Cup intensifies with the draw set to be made for the first round proper.

The 48 League One and League Two teams enter at this stage, joining the 32 clubs who have fought through the qualifying rounds.

40 fixtures will be drawn out of the hat as the road to Wembley begins in earnest, with cup final day at the end of the season on Saturday 17 May 2025.

Who will take a first step towards a deep cup run?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the FA Cup first round draw?

The draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7pm BST on Monday 14 October at Bradford City’s Valley Parade.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the draw live on BBC Two, with coverage from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.

When will the ties be played?

The first round ties are due to be played on Saturday 2 November.

The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:

First Round Proper: Saturday 2 November 2024

Second Round Proper: Saturday 30 November 2024

Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025

Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025:

Final: Saturday 17 May 2025