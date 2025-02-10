When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? Date, start time, channel and how to watch
Everything you need to know about the draw for the next round
The FA Cup returned this weekend as fans were treated to 16 fourth round fixtures, with plenty of potential for a giant-killing as Premier League sides face lower-tier opposition.
The weekend began early as Manchester United defeated Leicester City on Friday night, before plenty of action on Saturday as Manchester City survived a scare against Leyton Orient, Birmingham were denied a big win by Newcastle and Brighton dumped out Chelsea in one of three all-Premier League ties.
Top-flight leaders Liverpool suffered a stunning defeat against Plymouth on Sunday, with their quadruple hopes dashed in unexpected fashion. Aston Villa take on Tottenham on Sunday evening, with the fourth round wrapping up on Tuesday night (11 February) as League One side Exeter City face high flying Nottingham Forest
The draw for the next round will be made ahead of then, however, with all fifth round ties to be played across the weekend of 1 March.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the draw?
The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday, 10 February at 7.10pm.
How can I watch the draw?
The draw will be broadcast live on BBC One. Subscribers can also watch online via BBC iPlayer.
Who is through to the fifth round and what are the ball numbers?
1. Manchester United
2. Millwall
3. Brighton & Hove Albion
4. Preston North End
5. Exeter City or Nottingham Forest
6. Ipswich Town
7. Wolverhampton Wanderers
8. Fulham
9. Newcastle United
10. Plymouth Argyle
11. Bournemouth
12. Aston Villa
13. Burnley
14. Manchester City
15. Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace
16. Cardiff City
