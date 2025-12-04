When is the FA Cup draw? Start time, third-round ball numbers and how to watch on TV
Everything you need to know as Premier League and Championship sides enter the FA Cup
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup is nearly upon us as Premier League and Championship teams are thrown into the pot for the first time this season.
With the second round still to play this weekend, a shot at history could beckon for some of the competition’s minnows, with sixth-tier sides Macclesfield, Slough Town and Chelmsford City among the lowest-ranked sides to still be alive and kicking in the cup.
A third-round matchup with one of English football’s biggest hitters could await them as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea get ready to discover their first FA Cup opponents.
Also entering the draw is cup holders Crystal Palace, whose unlikely final win over Manchester City last season will provide sufficient inspiration for other teams to write their own underdog story.
Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup third round proper draw:
When is the FA Cup third-round draw?
The exact details for FA Cup third-round draw have not been confirmed, but history dictates that it will take place on Monday 8 December ahead of the televised game that night between Brackley Town and Burton Albion, getting underway at approximately 6.45pm GMT.
How can I watch the FA Cup draw?
You can watch the FA Cup third-round draw live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, along with free live streams on their social media and YouTube channels.
When will the FA Cup third round be played?
The third round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 10 January 2026, with games likely to run from Thursday to Monday.
FA Cup matchdays in full
Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.
Third round: Saturday 10 January 2026
Fourth round: Saturday 14 February 2026
Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026
Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026
Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026
Final: Saturday 16 May 2026
FA Cup draw ball numbers
The ball numbers for the FA Cup third-round draw have not been revealed yet.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments