When is FA Cup second round draw? Date, start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV

The FA Cup is back this weekend for the first round proper with the magic of the cup allowing sides to dream of a run and a date at Wembley Stadium next year.

Four-time winners Bolton are among nine former winners at this stage, including their opponents Huddersfield, with Cardiff, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Bradford, AFC Wimbledon, Barnsley and Notts County also involved.

Maldon & Tiptree entered the first round as the lowest-ranked side in the competition with the Essex side top of the eighth-tier Isthmian League Division One North.

There are 32 non-league teams still involved in the competition, with three of them as low down as the seventh tier, with Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Chatham Town back at this stage for the first time in 97 years.

While Liam Atkinson is leading the race for the Mitre Golden Ball Award, having scored eight goals for Longridge Town. Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup second round proper draw:

When will the FA Cup second round draw take place?

The draw for the FA Cup second round proper will take place on Monday 3 November and it gets underway at approximately 6.45pm GMT before Tamworth v Leyton Orient.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

You can watch the FA Cup second round proper draw live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, while the latter and TNT Sports YouTube offer a live stream, the draw will take place before the final tie of the first round proper between Tamworth and Leyton Orient.

When will the FA Cup second round be played?

The second round proper will be played around the weekend of Saturday 6 December.

FA Cup second round ball numbers

1. Weston Super Mare or Aldershot Town

2. Salford City or Lincoln City

3. Luton Town or Forest Green Rovers

4. Gainsborough Trinity or Accrington Stanley

5. Colchester United or Milton Keynes Dons

6. Tranmere Rovers or Stockport County

7. Wigan Athletic or Hemel Hempstead Town

8. Newport County or Gillingham

9. Cheltenham Town or Bradford City

10. Barnsley or York City

11. Reading or Carlisle United

12. Bromley or Bristol Rovers

13. Peterborough United or Cardiff City

14. Oldham Athletic or Northampton Town

15. Crewe Alexandra or Doncaster Rovers

16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient

17. Stevenage or Chesterfield

18. Boreham Wood or Crawley Town

19. Sutton United or AFC Telford United

20. Bolton Wanderers or Huddersfield Town

21. Chelmsford City or Braintree Town

22. Spennymoor Town or Barrow

23. Wycombe Wanderers or Plymouth Argyle

24. FC Halifax Town or Exeter City

25. Slough Town or Altrincham

26. Wealdstone or Southend United

27. Rotherham United or Swindon Town

28. Grimsby Town or Ebbsfleet United

29. Buxton or Chatham Town

30. Burton Albion or St Albans City

31. Brackley Town or Notts County

32. Blackpool or Scunthorpe United

33. Cambridge United or Chester

34. AFC Wimbledon or Gateshead

35. Mansfield Town or Harrogate Town

36. Macclesfield or AFC Totton

37. South Shields or Shrewsbury Town

38. Fleetwood Town or Barnet

39. Port Vale or Maldon & Tiptree

40. Eastleigh or Walsall