Ezri Konsa: I couldn’t watch deadline day as financial rules have ‘killed’ Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa could not watch any of Monday’s transfer deadline day action as he believes financial rules have “killed” his club.

Villa have operated under strict restraints this summer in order to comply with UEFA’s financial fair play and the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), meaning they had to break even while also shredding a hefty wage bill.

They also had to sell homegrown talent Jacob Ramsey and were left scrambling around on Monday’s transfer deadline, eventually signing Victor Lindelof on a free transfer and Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott on loan deals.

Boss Unai Emery and club captain John McGinn have both called for reform to the rules and Konsa, who is hoping to represent England at Villa Park against Andorra on Saturday, is equally as confused.

“It is crazy. I don’t understand it myself but from the outside looking in, it doesn’t look too good,” he said. “I know that. I know it’s really killed us this transfer window.

“We’re going to have to deal with what we’ve got now.

“I definitely didn’t watch that (transfer deadline day). It’s been tough, especially for us.

“I knew that signing players was going to be difficult for us so I did not look at transfer deadline day.

“Around 8 o’clock I went on Villa’s social media to see what happened. I saw that we signed three players, who are really good and have Premier League experience.

“I think that’s what we needed as well.”

Villa’s problems have not been restricted to off the pitch as they have taken just one point from their opening three Premier League games and have not scored a goal.

But they have made big strides under Emery – reaching the Champions League quarter-finals last season – and Konsa has full faith Villa can flick the switch after the international break.

“We’ve a great squad, I believe in our squad. I believe in our manager,” he added. “Hopefully the boys who have come in can really help us and push us on.

“When you’ve had two very good seasons, you obviously want to continue that and look, we want to stay up there.

“We want to stay in the top six, top five and the aim for everyone that up there…we want to play Champions League football.

“That’s what we’re going to try to do. I’ve been at Villa for seven years, I’ve been there at its worst times so I know how bad it can be.

“But look, we’re not there yet. It’s three games in. We’ve got another tough two games when we go back so all focus will be on that after this (international break) is done.”

Konsa will be hoping to get the nod from England manager Thomas Tuchel as his side take on minnows Andorra at Villa Park.

England laboured to a 1-0 win in Barcelona in the reverse fixture in June and Konsa was not expecting a goal-fest this time around either.

“It’s really difficult. Everyone that plays for England, they are always up for it,” he added.

“They always give it their best. But I think playing teams like Andorra, it’s really tough to play, they play a really low block so you have to stay patient.

“Fans expect five or six but that’s not the way it is. A low block is tough to break down and these countries can defend.”