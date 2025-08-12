Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly initiated fresh talks with Crystal Palace over a potential move for England international Eberechi Eze.

The North London club's renewed pursuit of the attacking midfielder comes as new manager Thomas Frank prioritises creative reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window closing.

Frank's need for midfield depth has been exacerbated by significant injuries to key players.

James Maddison recently ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, while Dejan Kulusevski remains sidelined following knee surgery, leaving Spurs short of creative options.

Eze, who has developed into one of the Premier League's standout attacking talents since his 2020 switch to Palace from QPR, has been a long-standing target for Tottenham.

Their interest in the 27-year-old dates back to his time at Loftus Road.

Following an unsuccessful bid for Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White last month, Spurs have ramped up their transfer activity this week. Alongside the discussions for Eze, the club also opened talks with Manchester City on Monday regarding the signing of versatile forward Savinho.

James Maddison left the pitch on a stretcher during Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle in Seoul (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon/PA)

England midfielder Eze has two years left on his contract at Selhurst Park and has helped the club to FA Cup and Community Shield success during recent months, the latter triumph achieved via a penalty shootout win over Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

PA understands a release clause in the region of £68million remains active in Eze’s current terms, but is set to expire on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will activate the clause or attempt to negotiate a more favourable deal, but the Europa League champions are determined to sign Eze, who scored 14 times and produced 11 assists in 43 appearances during the 2024-25 season.

Spurs head coach Frank will be quizzed on transfers when he faces the media on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday evening’s Super Cup clash with Paris St Germain in Udine.