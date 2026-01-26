Everton vs Leeds betting tips

Draw - 9/4 Bet365

Calvert-Lewin to score - 11/5 Bet365

Everton host Leeds on Monday night, looking to build on their 1-0 win at Aston Villa last time out, which moved them up to 10th in the Premier League table (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

That win, courtesy of Thierno Barry’s 59th-minute goal, ended a three-game winless streak in all competitions, which also saw them knocked out of the FA Cup at the third round stage.

They go into the game six places and seven points ahead of Leeds, who have lost just one of their last 10 matches and that came at Newcastle when they went down 4-3 earlier this month.

The recent run includes wins over Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Derby in the FA Cup, and draws with Liverpool, Brentford, Sunderland and Manchester United, with those league results helping to move five points clear of the relegation zone – a number that was eight before West Ham’s impressive win over Sunderland on Saturday.

Betting sites have pushed the Whites out to 14/1 to be relegated and although they won’t feel safe yet, they certainly know that on their day, they can compete against anyone in this league, starting with Everton.

Everton vs Leeds prediction: DLC back to haunt Everton

The Toffees’ biggest problem this season has come upfront and goals have been at a premium, with just 24 from their 22 league games.

That will be helped by the return of Iliman Ndiaye from the Africa Cup of Nations, but injury to Jack Grealish, who has a stress fracture in his foot, will impact the number of chances created.

While their leading goalscorer has just four, a title currently shared by Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ndiaye, their former striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has nine for the club he joined in the summer after nine years at Goodison Park.

After opening his Leeds account in their 3-1 win away at Wolves in September, the forward netted seven times in six straight games from the end of November to the end of December.

The nine goals he already has, with 16 games still to play, are more than he managed for Everton in his last four seasons, and you wouldn’t bet against him returning to haunt his old club on Monday.

Football betting sites are offering 11/5 on him scoring at any time or 14/1 on him scoring two, just as he did in the first half against Palace

Everton vs Leeds prediction 1: Calvert-Lewin to score - 11/5 Bet365

Everton vs Leeds best bets: Anything but a classic

It took a penalty six minutes from time from Lukas Nmecha to separate the two sides when they last met in the first game of the season, so we probably shouldn’t expect too much from this one.

The last meeting between the two sides in Liverpool also only saw one goal when Seamus Coleman scored a rare goal to give the Toffees all three points.

The venue might be different this time, and Leeds might be glad of that because they had won on just one of their last 17 trips to Goodison Park.

That victory came back in November 2020, when Raphinha scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Everton are winless in their last four matches at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with defeats against Arsenal and Brentford in the league and going down on penalties against Sunderland in the FA Cup, following a 1-1 draw.

They also drew 1-1 with Wolves in their last home league game when Mateus Mane cancelled out Michael Keane’s early opener before Keane and Grealish were sent off for the home side.

Everton vs Leeds prediction 2: Draw - 9/4 Bet365

Everton vs Leeds team news

Everton vs Leeds predicted lineups

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Rohl, Armstrong, McNeil, N’Diaye, Barry

Leeds: Darlow, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Please gamble responsibly

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable racing punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.