Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as struggling Amorim faces Moyes
David Moyes hopes to keep the Toffees resurgence going as Amorim’s United travel to Goodison Park
Everton host Manchester United in the Premier League as David Moyes faces under-fire Ruben Amorim at Goodison Park.
The Toffees have been revived under Moyes, who will now look to continue their six-game unbeaten run against his former team. Amorim has admitted Moyes is “doing a better job” than he is currently and United are in a downward spiral. They have lost their last two league fixtures and mounting injuries mean their squad has been decimated since the close of the transfer window.
Pressure is growing on manager Amorim to turn things around but to do so the club need positive results on the pitch. United have a good record at Goodison and will need to draw on that history to triumph today.
David Moyes on facing Manchester United
David Moyes says he will treat the occasion of facing Manchester United like any other match.
The Scot succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson but was dismissed during the 2013-14 season.
"I played against them a lot when I was manager of West Ham so it's another game in many ways," he said.
"It's a great football club but my job is to try to beat them at the moment."
David Moyes on Everton's team news
Despite offering a positive update on the progress of the injured Iliman Ndiaye, Moyes will continue to be without the winger as well as Nathan Patterson, Youssef Chermiti, Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil, Armando Broja, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala.
"We've got them both fit at the moment so that gives us a decision to make," Moyes said on whether he will continue with Charly Alcaraz or reintroduce Abdoulaye Doucoure into his XI.
"We'll look at it and I'll need both of them - we're really short of numbers here. I think I've got nine or 10 players out injured so for us to be getting results with that amount of players out is great credit to the players who are playing at the moment. I don't think we have any additional injuries, and I don't think, at the moment, we have anyone coming back from injury."
Ruben Amorim on Man Utd team news
Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen return as Manchester United head to Everton on the back of a positive week.
Amorim said: “We didn’t lose players, we recover players. With Chris (last week) it was a misunderstanding and I want to be really clear on that, also because of Chris. He’s healthy and is ready to play for many years in a high level.
“Just my limitation explaining the injuries, and I want to make this really clear. I felt that the week is really good. I see things in training, but sometimes it’s hard to pass that to the game, but I feel that they are improving.
“Sometimes we cannot show that in the game, but I hope that tomorrow is another opportunity to show a better performance.”
Everton vs Man Utd prediction
Every match involving United is hard to predict nowadays, and while it would be a shock if they were to come away from Goodison with a win, it should be a fairly evenly matched game, so a point each may be the likeliest outcome. Everton 1-1 Manchester United.
What is the Man Utd team news?
United now have Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez out for the rest of the season, with no concrete timeline on a return for Luke Shaw or Mason Mount.
Kobbie Mainoo is out for ‘weeks’ with a calf issue, but Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen have been cleared to return to the squad after missing the defeat at Tottenham.
What is the Everton team news?
There is hope that Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye may be back sooner than anticipated from a medial ligament injury, though this game may come too soon.
Dwight McNeil is nearing a return but will likely be out until April, with Armando Broja and Dominic Calvert-Lewin excepted back next month. Abdoulaye Doucoure has served his suspension.
When is Everton vs Manchester United?
The match kicks off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, 22 February at Goodison Park.
How can I watch the match?
The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11.30am. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.
Good morning
Everton host Manchester United in the Premier League’s early kick-off, with the visitors desperately hoping that this match can kickstart a bid to salvage their season.
Ruben Amorim’s side have fallen to 15th since the Portuguese took over, with just four wins from 14 league games, and news of injuries to Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo have further compounded issues.
Contrastingly, Everton have made a return to form since David Moyes re-joined the club in January, with the Toffees now 13 points above the relegation zone with 13 points from their last six.
Everton currently sit one point above United and could move four clear of the Red Devils with a win, and while it matters little in the grand scheme of the season, it would be another fine result in the Merseyside club’s protracted farewell to Goodison Park.
