Is Everton vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everton host Manchester United in the Premier League’s early kick-off, with the visitors desperately hoping that this match can kickstart a bid to salvage their season.

Ruben Amorim’s side have fallen to 15th since the Portuguese took over, with just four wins from 14 league games, and news of injuries to Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo have further compounded issues.

Contrastingly, Everton have made a return to form since David Moyes re-joined the club in January, with the Toffees now 13 points above the relegation zone with 13 points from their last six.

Everton currently sit one point above United and could move four clear of the Red Devils with a win, and while it matters little in the grand scheme of the season, it would be another fine result in the Merseyside club’s protracted farewell to Goodison Park.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Everton vs Manchester United?

The match kicks off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, 22 February at Goodison Park.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11.30am. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

Team news

Orel Mangala remains Everton’s main long-term absentee, though Iliman Ndiaye picked up a medial ligament injury against Liverpool and could be out for weeks.

Dwight McNeil is nearing a return but will likely be out until April, with Armando Broja and Dominic Calvert-Lewin excepted back next month. Abdoulaye Doucoure has served his suspension.

United now have Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez out for the rest of the season, with no concrete timeline on a return for Luke Shaw or Mason Mount.

Kobbie Mainoo is out for ‘weeks’ with a calf issue, but Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen have been cleared to return to the squad after missing the defeat at Tottenham.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Lindstrom, Doucoure, Harrison; Beto.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, de Ligt; Dalot, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu; Zirkzee, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Odds

Everton win - 6/4

Draw - 11/5

Man Utd win - 19/10

Prediction

Every match involving United is hard to predict nowadays, and while it would be a shock if they were to come away from Goodison with a win, it should be a fairly evenly matched game, so a point each may be the likeliest outcome.

Everton 1-1 Manchester United.