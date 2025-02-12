Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton host Liverpool in the Premier League tonight in what is the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park.

Everton’s home will be demolished when they move into the new stadium at the beginning of next season, but the storied ground has the potential to for one more exciting chapter as league leaders Liverpool cross town.

The fixture comes at a busy time for both clubs, with the original match re-arranged due to Storm Darragh in December, and while Liverpool exited the FA Cup at the weekend, they can go nine points clear at the top of the league with a win tonight.

David Moyes has steadied the ship since arriving back at Everton in January, and though the Toffees should be safe from relegation anyway, Goodison will be rocking as they hope to take three points as their rivals fight for the title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Everton vs Liverpool?

Everton vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 12 February at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, while subscribers can also watch online via discovery+. Coverage starts at 6.30pm.

Team news

David Moyes has no new injury concerns after the loss to Bournemouth in the cup, with Orel Mangala and Armando Broja as the long-term injuries.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will remain out, as will Dwight McNeil and Seamus Coleman.

Arne Slot’s only new worry is regarding Joe Gomez, who came off in the loss to Plymouth. It is currently unknown whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit in time to face the Toffees though the right-back will be assessed in training and a late decision made by the manager.

Other than that, it is expected that Slot will likely make 10 changes as he did at the weekend, with key players such as Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch all returning to the line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowksi, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Lindstrom, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Neto.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.

Odds

Everton win - 7/1

Draw - 7/2

Liverpool win - 21/50

Prediction

The last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park promises to entertain, and though Everton will make it difficult for the visitors, the league leaders are expected to sneak through with the tree points.

Everton 1-2 Liverpool.