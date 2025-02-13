Everton and Liverpool condemn racist abuse directed towards Abdoulaye Doucoure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton and Liverpool have condemned the racist abuse directed towards Abdoulaye Doucoure after the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The former Mali international and Curtis Jones were sent off for second bookable offences following the final whistle after scuffling, when the Reds midfielder took exception to his opponent’s celebrations in front of visiting fans, in reaction to James Tarkowski’s equaliser in the eighth minute of added time.

Doucoure was subsequently targeted with abuse on social media after the 2-2 Premier League draw.

“Everton and Liverpool Football Clubs are aware of – and condemn in the strongest possible terms – racist abuse received by Abdoulaye Doucoure following Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby,” said a joint statement by the two clubs.

“Such abuse is reprehensible and will not, and should not, be tolerated.

“Together, the two clubs will work with Merseyside Police who are conducting an investigation with the aim of identifying the individuals responsible.

“We also encourage people who witness or experience online abuse to report and highlight it to the social media platforms on which it appears.

“We must all, including the social media companies, take a zero-tolerance stance. Platforms need to take accountability and action to ban such abusers.

“Racism and hate has no place online, in our stadia or in our communities.”

Merseyside Police appealed for any information which may identify those responsible.

“We are investigating this and take these reports of hate crime extremely seriously,” said chief superintendent Claire Doyle.

“If you have any information in relation please let us know because it could help our ongoing enquiries.

“We have successfully prosecuted so-called fans for racist abuse and they have been handed football banning orders along with a criminal record for their behaviour.

“Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime in any form and is working to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing it.”