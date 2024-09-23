Friedkin Group agrees deal to buy Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake in Everton

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Friedkin Group has reached agreement to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake in Everton.

The group, led by the American billionaire Dan Friedkin, had entered a period of exclusivity to negotiate a possible purchase in June, before Everton in July said that no deal would be struck between the parties.

John Textor, who has a 45 per cent share in Crystal Palace, had then appeared to be in the frame, but a statement from Everton on Monday read: “Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group confirm that they have reached agreement over the terms of the sale of Blue Heaven Holdings’ majority stake in Everton Football Club.

“The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.”

A spokesperson for The Friedkin Group said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club.

“We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”