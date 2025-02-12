David Moyes: Boiling hot Goodison Park deserved drama in final Merseyside derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Moyes called the chaotic finish to the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park a “fitting” finale as James Tarkowski’s volley in the eighth minute of stoppage time snatched Everton a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

The Toffees had been unfortunate to be trailing to Mohamed Salah’s 73rd-minute goal, having led through an early Beto strike before Alexis Mac Allister’s headed equaliser just minutes later.

But Tarkowski then fired in at the death and, after the goal survived a lengthy VAR check for offside, there was pandemonium inside the stadium.

As supporters invaded the pitch, Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrated in front of the Liverpool fans, confronted there by Curtis Jones as a scuffle led to both players being sent off for second bookings before Reds manager Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also dismissed by referee Michael Oliver.

“I think it was hugely important that Evertonians get to finish at their stadium as best as they can,” Moyes said.

“I just feel the support in here was unbelievable tonight, it was incredible support and I think it was fitting they got an end like they did.

“I said to the players there it’s great the supporters can go away – we didn’t win, which was disappointing, but we got a draw in a game that didn’t look as if it was going to go in our favour.

“It would have been hard to come here losing 2-1 and talking about it. But I think the way the crowd stayed to the end, which was a magical moment. There was a bit of tooing and froing at the end which might have added to the entertainment.”

It seemed right that Goodison got to witness one last full-blooded derby.

Liverpool had thought they were about to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League but had to be happy with seven as Everton put 10 points between themselves and the bottom three.

Asked about the confrontations after the final whistle, Moyes added: “It was mayhem all game, it was a bit of an old-fashioned throwback all game. The bit after the game, I could tell you about it but the truth is it’s not really what we should be talking about.

“What I do know is Doucoure got a yellow that led to a red which I am disappointed with as we are short of players. The place was boiling hot all night, emotional, it was an incredible atmosphere inside the stadium.”

There was no Liverpool post-match press conference as, under Premier League rules, neither Slot nor Hulshoff were allowed to speak to the media following their dismissals.

It was instead left to captain Virgil van Dijk to give the Liverpool view to broadcasters.

“Very tough,” he told BBC Sport.

“To concede an equaliser that late is always disappointing. We saw the celebrations they had in the end so we know how much it meant for them but the fact is it was disappointing for us. We take the point and move onto Wolves now.”

Asked about the clash at the end, the Dutchman added: “It was a very big provocation from one certain player. We all saw it and reacted as a team as we were able to do. You know what happens nowadays, it becomes one big tussle.

“Then it is not me who has to deal with it, it is the referee and today I am not sure he had it fully under control.”