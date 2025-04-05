Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton hosts Arsenal at Goodison Park this afternoon in the Premier League’s early kick-off, with the Gunners hoping to keep pressure on leaders Liverpool.

Though Liverpool’s midweek win over Everton suggests that the title race is pretty much over, Mikel Arteta’s side will look to keep picking up three points, even if only because these matches serve as good preparation for their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Everton’s loss to Liverpool was a disappointing result for David Moyes’s side in the circumstances, though their improvement since the Scot’s return is cause for optimism among Toffees fans as the club look to finish the season on a positive ahead of their move to Bramley-Moore Dock.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Everton vs Arsenal?

The match is due to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 5 April

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

What is the team news?

For the hosts, Jesper Lindstrom and Dominic Calvert-Lewin remain out, while Dwight McNeil will be assessed ahead of the match.

Other than that trio, there are no injury concerns for the Toffees, with Iliman Ndiaye returning for part of the game against Liverpool – and the Senegal midfielder could well make a return to the starting line-up against the Gunners.

Arsenal have been rocked by the news that Gabriel will be out for the rest of the season, with the Brazilian defender requiring surgery on his hamstring.

Bukayo Saka made his return to the team in midweek but it remains to be seen whether Arteta will risk him with the first leg against Madrid coming up.

Both Jurrien Timber and Ben White will be assessed before the match, with Riccardo Calafiori facing a slightly longer spell on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Harrison, Doucoure, Alcaraz; Beto.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Kiwior, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli.

Odds

Everton win - 9/2

Draw - 9/4

Arsenal win - 3/4

Prediction

Arsenal will be rocked by the loss of Gabriel for the rest of the season, but on the evidence of the match against Fulham, the return of Bukayo Saka means that they should have an attack to beat Moyes’s side.

Everton 0-2 Arsenal.