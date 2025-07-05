Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today
England and Wales are in action in Group D, with France and the Netherlands also competing in a difficult group
After three years of waiting, Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland as holders England go in search of a second European crown and Wales make their major tournament debuts.
Sarina Wiegman’s England side are defending champions having lifted the trophy on home soil with a memorable victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final, as the Lionesses take on debutants Wales, France and the Netherlands in a blockbuster Group D.
England get their campaign underway this evening against France in Zurich, after Wales make their long-awaited tournament debut against former champions Netherlands.
So far, there have been opening wins for Norway, Finland, Spain, Italy, Germany and Sweden, and the action continues with England and Wales getting underway in Group D.
