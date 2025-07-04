Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today
Seven-time Germany begin a new era as a young squad takes on debutants Poland in Group C
After three years of waiting, Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland as holders England go in search of a second European crown and Wales make their major tournament debuts.
The action continues on Friday with Group C, as Germany take on tournament debutants Poland and Sweden and Denmark clash. Germany are entering a new era, with a number of experienced players departing since their Euro 2022 final defeat to England and their group stage exit from the last World Cup, but a young team is expected to be among the favourites in Switzerland.
Sarina Wiegman’s England side are defending champions having lifted the trophy on home soil with a memorable victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final, as the Lionesses take on debutants Wales, France and the Netherlands in a blockbuster Group D.
England get their campaign underway on Saturday evening against France in Zurich, after Wales make their long-awaited tournament debut against former champions Netherlands.
