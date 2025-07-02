Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today
Finland and Iceland play in the opening match before hosts Switzerland face Norway
After three years of waiting, Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland as holders England go in search of a second European crown and Wales make their major tournaments debuts.
The action gets underway on Wednesday with Group A, as Iceland and Finland play the curtain-raiser. After that, hosts Switzerland will be in action against tournament dark horses Norway at St-Jakob’s Park in Basel, which will host the final on Sunday 27 July.
Sarina Wiegman’s side are defending champions having lifted the trophy on home soil with a memorable victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final, as the Lionesses take on debutants Wales, France and the Netherlands in a blockbuster Group D.
England get their campaign underway on Saturday evening against France in Zurich, after Wales make their long-awaited tournament debut against former champions Netherlands.
