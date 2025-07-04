Euro 2025 live: England build up to opening game against France and Lauren James update
England take on France on Saturday evening while the action continues today with two games from Group C
England are preparing for their opening game of Euro 2025 against France as the Lionesses kick off their title defence in Zurich.
The holders have been battling the heat this week but temperatures are likely to cool ahead of their Group D clash against Les Bleues on Saturday evening. The big selection decision is likely to be around Lauren James, who has recovered from her hamstring injury and made an impressive 30 minutes off the bench in England’s send-off win over Jamaica last week. Sarina Wiegman indicated James is not likely to start but will give an update at her pre-match press conference this afternoon.
Elsewhere at the Euros, the action continues with Group C as Germany take on tournament debutants Poland and Sweden and Denmark clash. Last night, world champions Spain opened their Euros bid with a 5-0 win over Portugal, who were mourning the death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in an emotional evening in Bern.
England’s Lucy Bronze says Lionesses are standing with Portugal after Diogo Jota’s death
England defender Lucy Bronze said the Lionesses would lend their full support to the Portuguese team at Euro 2025 after they were “shocked” by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.
Portugal play World Cup champions Spain in their tournament opener on Thursday night in Bern, where a minute’s silence will be observed in honour of the Portugal international and 28-year-old father of three, who was killed in a car crash alongside his brother in Spain.
Bronze, who was born in Berwick-Upon-Tweed to a Portuguese father and an English mother, said the Lionesses were stunned when word travelled through the camp in Zurich, where they are preparing to open their title defence against France on Saturday.
‘One of our own’: How grieving Portugal remembered ‘eternal’ Diogo Jota at Euro 2025
From the darkness, Portugal were faced with an impossible task: to bring some light into the world after the heartbreaking tragedy of losing one of their own. The death of Diogo Jota, killed in a car crash with his brother Andre Silva in the early hours of Thursday morning, had shaken the Portugal team when they woke up on the morning of their opening match of Euro 2025 against Spain. Afterwards, a 5-0 defeat to the world champions barely scratches the surface in the face of such a loss.
Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today
After three years of waiting, Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland as holders England go in search of a second European crown and Wales make their major tournament debuts.
The action continues on Friday with Group C, as Germany take on tournament debutants Poland and Sweden and Denmark clash. Germany are entering a new era, with a number of experienced players departing since their Euro 2022 final defeat to England and their group stage exit from the last World Cup, but a young team is expected to be among the favourites in Switzerland.
Good morning
