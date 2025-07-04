Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Euro 2025 live: England build up to opening game against France and Lauren James update

England take on France on Saturday evening while the action continues today with two games from Group C

Jamie Braidwood
in Switzerland
Friday 04 July 2025 05:26 EDT
Comments
The two sides of Sarina Wiegman’s approach driving the ‘noise’ around England

England are preparing for their opening game of Euro 2025 against France as the Lionesses kick off their title defence in Zurich.

The holders have been battling the heat this week but temperatures are likely to cool ahead of their Group D clash against Les Bleues on Saturday evening. The big selection decision is likely to be around Lauren James, who has recovered from her hamstring injury and made an impressive 30 minutes off the bench in England’s send-off win over Jamaica last week. Sarina Wiegman indicated James is not likely to start but will give an update at her pre-match press conference this afternoon.

Elsewhere at the Euros, the action continues with Group C as Germany take on tournament debutants Poland and Sweden and Denmark clash. Last night, world champions Spain opened their Euros bid with a 5-0 win over Portugal, who were mourning the death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in an emotional evening in Bern.

Recommended

England’s Lucy Bronze says Lionesses are standing with Portugal after Diogo Jota’s death

England defender Lucy Bronze said the Lionesses would lend their full support to the Portuguese team at Euro 2025 after they were “shocked” by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Portugal play World Cup champions Spain in their tournament opener on Thursday night in Bern, where a minute’s silence will be observed in honour of the Portugal international and 28-year-old father of three, who was killed in a car crash alongside his brother in Spain.

Bronze, who was born in Berwick-Upon-Tweed to a Portuguese father and an English mother, said the Lionesses were stunned when word travelled through the camp in Zurich, where they are preparing to open their title defence against France on Saturday.

Lucy Bronze says Lionesses are standing with Portugal after Diogo Jota’s death

Portugal play World Cup champions Spain in their tournament opener on Thursday night in Bern
Jamie Braidwood4 July 2025 11:05

‘One of our own’: How grieving Portugal remembered ‘eternal’ Diogo Jota at Euro 2025

From the darkness, Portugal were faced with an impossible task: to bring some light into the world after the heartbreaking tragedy of losing one of their own. The death of Diogo Jota, killed in a car crash with his brother Andre Silva in the early hours of Thursday morning, had shaken the Portugal team when they woke up on the morning of their opening match of Euro 2025 against Spain. Afterwards, a 5-0 defeat to the world champions barely scratches the surface in the face of such a loss.

‘One of our own’: How grieving Portugal remembered ‘eternal’ Diogo Jota at Euro 2025

The story of an emotional night at Euro 2025 was in one part the sense of mourning, but there was also the persistent cheers of the Portugal fans and the manner in which they bounced and sang, as if determined to embrace what they had
Jamie Braidwood4 July 2025 10:25

Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today

After three years of waiting, Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland as holders England go in search of a second European crown and Wales make their major tournament debuts.

The action continues on Friday with Group C, as Germany take on tournament debutants Poland and Sweden and Denmark clash. Germany are entering a new era, with a number of experienced players departing since their Euro 2022 final defeat to England and their group stage exit from the last World Cup, but a young team is expected to be among the favourites in Switzerland.

Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match today

World champions Spain play Portugal as the action from Group B gets underway
Jamie Braidwood4 July 2025 10:19

Good morning

England are preparing for their opening game of Euro 2025 against France as the Lionesses kick off their title defence in Zurich.

The holders have been battling the heat this week but temperatures are likely to cool ahead of their Group D clash against Les Bleues on Saturday evening. The big selection decision is likely to be around Lauren James, who has recovered from her hamstring injury and made an impressive 30 minutes off the bench in England’s send-off win over Jamaica last week. Sarina Wiegman indicated James is not likely to start but will give an update at her pre-match press conference this afternoon.

Elsewhere at the Euros, the action continues with Group C as Germany take on tournament debutants Poland and Sweden and Denmark clash. Last night, world champions Spain opened their Euros bid with a 5-0 win over Portugal, who were mourning the death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in an emotional evening in Bern.

Jamie Braidwood4 July 2025 10:18

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in