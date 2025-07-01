Prince William gives inspiring good luck message to Lionesses ahead of Euro 2025.mp4

Euro 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Switzerland, as England continue their preparations for their tournament opener against France on Saturday.

The Lionesses head into the European Championships as the holders but face a challenging group that includes contenders France, Netherlands and debutants Wales.

The action gets underway on Wednesday, with two games from Group A. First, Iceland and Finland meet in Geneva in the curtain-raiser, but all eyes will be on the later game between hosts Switzerland and dark horses Norway.

With Switzerland experiencing a heatwave, like most of Europe, Uefa have made the decision to relax their rules around fans bringing bottles of water to the stadium for the first couple of days.

And England, who arrived in Zurich on Monday ahead of their opening game against France on July 5, will be preparing for that all important match in the heat as Euro 2025 gets underway.