Euro 2025 latest: England prepare for scorching heat as decision made on opening game
The action gets underway tomorrow as Iceland and Finland play the curtain-raiser before hosts Switzerland face Norway
Euro 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Switzerland, as England continue their preparations for their tournament opener against France on Saturday.
The Lionesses head into the European Championships as the holders but face a challenging group that includes contenders France, Netherlands and debutants Wales.
The action gets underway on Wednesday, with two games from Group A. First, Iceland and Finland meet in Geneva in the curtain-raiser, but all eyes will be on the later game between hosts Switzerland and dark horses Norway.
With Switzerland experiencing a heatwave, like most of Europe, Uefa have made the decision to relax their rules around fans bringing bottles of water to the stadium for the first couple of days.
And England, who arrived in Zurich on Monday ahead of their opening game against France on July 5, will be preparing for that all important match in the heat as Euro 2025 gets underway.
England Women’s Euros squad 2025: Guide to every Lionesses player
A “new” England heads to Switzerland for Euro 2025 look to defend the title they won on home soil three years ago.
There have been plenty of changes and seven players, from 19-year-old striker Michelle Agyemeng to the uncapped 30-year-old goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, will be taking part in their first major international tournament.
But several winners from Euro 2022 will be back again under Sarina Wiegman, with captain Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead bringing the experience and setting the standards as England look to retain their crown.
Group A kicks off Euro 2025 as hosts Switzerland in action
The opening day of Euro 2025 sees Group A in action. Usually, the hosts would play the curtain-raiser, but it is Iceland and Finland who will instead have the honour of playing the opening match of the tournament in Thun.
After that, hosts Switzerland take on dark horses Norway in Basel, in what will be their toughest match of the group stage on paper. Norway have some of the world’s best attacking players, including Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen and Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, but they have fallen apart spectacularly at the last two major tournaments.
But if things click under English coach Gemma Grainger, they could certainly be ones to watch.
Euro 2025 opening fixtures
Iceland vs Finland, 5pm BST, ITV 1
Switzerland vs Norway, 8pm BST, BBC One
The two sides of Sarina Wiegman’s approach driving the ‘noise’ around England
For the seven England players enjoying their first ever tournament call-up, there is a new sense of wonder at being part of a team that is a genuine cultural force. A giddy excitement could be sensed around some of the Euro 2025 campaigns, that you can now see all over England.
“Admire England,” one starts, but “Fear the Lionesses.” The campaign goes on to say ,“Chloe’s calm, Kelly’s chaos”, “Leah charms, Williamson commands”.
It might be an apt theme on a few levels, some unintended. Because, when you speak to people around Sarina Wiegman’s camp, there are almost two sides to most discussion around the team. That marks a shift in itself, given we aren’t really seeing the unifying optimism of Euro 2022, or the deep resolve of the 2023 World Cup. At least not yet. Instead, there’s a split around general expectations for Euro 2025. England are simultaneously cast as having a strong chance of retaining their title, and being vulnerable to an embarrassing group-stage elimination.
Aitana Bonmati back with Spain squad ahead of Euro 2025
Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati has joined up with the Spain Euro 2025 squad in Switzerland after after being treated for viral meningitis.
Bonmati, who has won the Ballon d’Or for the past two years, was absent for her country’s 3-1 friendly win over Japan on Friday as she received treatment at a Madrid hospital. She was discharged on Sunday.
The Spanish Football Federation shared photos on social media of the 27-year-old arriving at the team hotel late on Monday.
The arrival of Bonmati, who has scored 30 times in 78 matches for her country, will be a big boost for the world champions, but it remains to be seen when she will be available to play.
Prince William's message to Lionesses ahead of Euro 2025
Prince William has delivered an inspiring good luck message to the Lionesses ahead of Euro 2025.
The Prince of Wales visited England's women's football squad at the St George’s Park national football centre in Staffordshire on Monday, June 30th.
During his visit, William spoke to the England Women’s manager, Sarina Wiegman, and then presented all 23 members with new match jerseys.
In his speech to the team, William stated, “I know how you are going to play – you are going to play with freedom, you are going to play with camaraderie and teamwork."
Lionesses receive warm send-off from St George's Park
England received a warm send-off from fans as they began their travels to Switzerland by leaving St George’s Park on Monday.
The Lionesses played their send-off friendly against Jamaica on Sunday - winning 7-0 - and will now be training in Zurich in the days leading up to their opening game against France on Saturday.
Setting off for Switzerland 👊🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/6h5KR3lFe4— Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 30, 2025
Uefa relaxes stadium rules as heatwave hits Switzerland
Fans will be allowed to bring bottles of water to the stadium for some of the games at the Women's European Championship, which gets underway on Wednesday, as a heatwave has sent temperatures in Switzerland to over 30 degrees.
European soccer governing body UEFA said on Tuesday that the normally strict security rules would be relaxed to allow fans attending matches on the first two days (July 2 and 3) of Euro 2025 to bring a half-litre plastic or aluminium water bottle into the stadium. No glass bottles will be allowed.
The usual conditions attached to Euro 2025 tickets state that no "bottles, jugs or cans of any kind, as well as other objects made from plastic, glass or any other fragile materials" may be brought into any of the stadiums, with exceptions made for medical containers.
According to meteorological service MeteoSwiss, the temperature in Basel is expected to reach 35 degrees ahead of Switzerland's opening game against Norway on Wednesday evening, with similar temperatures expected throughout the country.
Women’s Euro 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every match
England will chase another major title at Euro 2025 as the Lionesses take on debutants Wales, France and the Netherlands in a blockbuster Group D in Switzerland.
Sarina Wiegman’s side are defending champions having lifted the trophy on home soil with a memorable victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final.
They will be joined by first-time qualifiers Wales who will make their major tournament debuts in the July finals after a historic victory over the Republic of Ireland in the play-offs.
