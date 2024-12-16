Euro 2025 draw LIVE: England and Wales learn opponents as groups drawn
The Lionesses are defending champions but will be in pot 2 ahead of the Euro 2025 draw in Switzerland
The Euro 2025 draw takes place as defending champions England and first-time qualifiers Wales discover their group stage opponents ahead of next summer’s tournament in Switzerland.
The Lionesses claimed home glory at Wembley at Euro 2022 as they defeated Germany to lift their first major honour. But a mixed year of results means Sarina Wiegman’s side find themselves in Pot 2 of the Euro 2025 draw, with Spain, France and Germany all potential opponents, along with hosts Switzerland.
Wales secured a historic place at the Euro 2025 finals as they defeated the Republic of Ireland in a play-off to reach a major tournament for the first time. The debutants will be in Pot 4, with the draw determining the four groups of four teams as well as the path through to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and Euro 2025 final.
The tournament itself kicks off on July 2 with hosts Switzerland opening the Championships. Follow the Euro 2025 draw below as England and Wales learn their group stage opponents
Euro 2025 draw: Stars involved
This afternoon’s draw will be hosted by former Arsenal and England legend Ian Wright along with Swiss presenter Annette Fetscherin.
It will feature several star players from various European countries, including England’s Jill Scott, Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri, France’s Raphael Varane, Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci and Germany’s Sami Khedira.
When is Euro 2025?
The tournament kicks off on 2 July 2025, with the knockout stages getting underway from 16 July. The Euro 2025 final will be played on 27 July in Basel.
What are the Euro 2025 pots?
Pot 1: Switzerland (hosts), Spain, Germany, France
Pot 2: Italy, Iceland, Denmark, England
Pot 3: Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Belgium
Pot 4: Finland, Poland, Portugal, Wales
When is the Euro 2025 qualifying draw?
The Euro 2025 draw will take place today at 5pm BST, and the draw ceremony will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four. There will be a livestream on the Uefa website.
Good afternoon
England will be out to defend their European title as the draw for Euro 2025 is made ahead of the tournament in Switzerland next summer.
The Lionesses won their first major honour on home soil when Sarina Wiegman’s team defeated Germany at Wembley in July 2022.
It was followed by a trip to the World Cup final in Australia the following year, but results have been mixed for the Lionesses since that run down under.
World champions Spain will be considered favourites ahead of England, France and a resurgent Germany side who beat the Lionesses at Wembley in October.
And England were joined by Wales who came through a play-off against the Republic of Ireland thanks to a 2-1 victory away from home in a historic result as they reached a major women’s tournament for the first time.
