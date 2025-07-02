Euro 2025: Full list of BBC and ITV pundits and commentators
Alex Scott and Laura Woods will present the coverage on BBC and ITV
The BBC and ITV have released their list of pundits and commentators for this summer’s Euro 2025.
England will be looking to defend their European crown in Switzerland while Wales make their major tournament debut - with both teams facing France and Netherlands in Group D.
The BBC’s punditry roster includes Jill Scott and Ellen White, who won the Euros in 2022, as well as former England captain Steph Houghton and Arsenal’s Champions League winning manager Renee Slegers.
ITV, meanwhile are led by Karen Carney and Emma Hayes, now in charge of the United States after such a successful stint with Chelsea. Former Lionesses striker Eni Aluko will also be part of the broadcaster’s coverage despite apologising recently for clumsy comments made about Ian Wright - the former Arsenal striker is absent from the ITV team.
Coverage of the tournament will be fronted by plenty of familiar faces, including Gabby Logan and Alex Scott on the BBC, and Laura Woods on ITV.
BBC
Presenters: Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Jeanette Kwakye
Pundits: Ellen White, Jill Scott, Steph Houghton, Fara Williams, Anita Asante, Ellie Roebuck, Katie Sherwood, Renee Slegers, Nedum Onuoha, Josie Henning
Co-commentators: Rachel Brown-Finnis, Gilly Flaherty, Izzy Christiansen, Helen Ward
Commentators: Robyn Cowen, Jonathan Pearce, Vicki Sparks
ITV
Presenters: Laura Woods, Seema Jaswal
Pundits: Karen Carney, Emma Hayes, Vicky Losada, Laura Georges, Jayne Ludlow, Eni Aluko, Caroline Weir
Co-commentators: Lucy Ward, Siobhan Chamberlain, Emma Byrne, Nia Jones
Commentators: Seb Hutchinson, Sam Matterface, Pien Meulensteen
