Estevao Willian snatches last-gasp win for Chelsea as Liverpool lose again

Estevao Willian struck his first Chelsea goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Chelsea stunned Liverpool with a memorable 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

After consecutive Premier League defeats this was a Chelsea display marked by guts and fresh ideas, and it ended spectacularly. Marc Cucurella got in down the left channel and crossed low to the far post where the 18-year-old Brazil international slid in to beat Andy Robertson to the ball and squeeze it home amidst uproarious scenes.

They had run Liverpool all over the pitch in the first half, taking the lead through a sublime long-range strike from Moises Caicedo.

Later on, after Cody Gakpo had pounced on Alexander Isak’s lovely controlled flick-on to equalise, they battled to close off avenues of attack as the champions found their confidence and their rhythm.

Having weathered the storm, the game ended with a goal that will be remembered for years – including by Madonna who watched from the stands – and the sight of Enzo Maresca sprinting down the touchline to join his players in celebration.

Early on, Joao Pedro came from the number nine position deep into midfield to receive and scooped a wonderful ball up the pitch just too heavily for Alejandro Garnacho, a sign perhaps of some fluidity of shape after the team looked so rigid and unbending in recent losses.

Systems and shape counted for nothing though for the opening goal, a work of individual brilliance from Caicedo.

Malo Gusto knocked it short in midfield for the Ecuador international who beat Alexis Mac Allister to the ball and obliged those supporters calling for him to try his luck, unleashing an outrageous 25-yard drive that flashed beyond the dive of Giorgi Mamardashvili on his league debut into the very top corner.

The hosts were worth their lead and thereafter guarded it fiercely. Reece James hounded Mohamed Salah as Liverpool attempted a pacy breakout down the left, forcing them all the way back to their goalkeeper to exemplify a determined, calibrated Chelsea press.

A lovely link-up between Gusto and Cucurella ended with Garnacho side-footing narrowly wide, then Chelsea howled for a penalty when Dominik Szoboszlai leaned an arm into the the back of Garnacho. VAR quickly checked and cleared, with a yellow card shown to a furious, gesticulating Maresca – whose later celebrations after the winner saw him sent to the stands.

Florian Wirtz came on at the break and nearly turned the whole direction of the game in under 15 seconds, spinning cleverly and teeing up Salah inside the box who inexplicably slammed it wide of the near post.

Maresca was already without four central defenders and that became five when Benoit Badiashile was forced off injured on his first start of the season.

Chelsea were suddenly unsettled and moments later they lost their lead. Szoboszlai crossed it from the right, Isak pulled it down on the turn and away from James – now forced to operate centrally – and Gakpo darted off the shoulder of the dozing Gusto to slam home.

Josh Acheampong then limped off as Maresca’s defensive crisis went from the desperate to the ridiculous. On came Jorrel Hato, by now the club’s only remaining centre-half.

Enzo Fernandez spurned a glorious chance to win it, heading Estevao’s cross against the far post when totally unmarked.

But Chelsea would have their ending, spectacularly from the sliding boot of Estevao.